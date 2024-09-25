How one cybersecurity breach can sink a business

In today’s interconnected world, cyberattacks are more frequent and more dangerous than ever before. Businesses, regardless of size or industry, are prime targets for cybercriminals. These attacks can cause widespread damage and create long-lasting consequences. Kaspersky dives into the impact of cyberattacks on business and reveals the key losses that an unprotected business can suffer.

When we consider the impact of cyberattacks on business, the first thing we pay attention to is financial losses. An example of an incident with huge financial losses is the attack on Johnson Controls, a major player in the building technology sector that faced a significant ransomware incident perpetrated by the Dark Angels hacking group. The attackers claimed to have stolen 27 terabytes of sensitive data and demanded a $51-million ransom. This breach resulted in severe disruptions to the company’s systems and cost over $27 million in damages.

The attack impacted Johnson Controls’ business operations, including disruptions to its billing systems and increased recovery expenses. As a company with a global presence, the breach significantly affected its business relationships and operations.

Kaspersky explores several key ways a cyberattack can hurt your business.

Financial losses – Cyberattacks often result in direct financial losses. Ransomware attacks, where hackers demand payment to restore access to data or directly steal funds, are a clear example. But this is only the beginning, as there are numerous other consequences that may result in considerable indirect financial losses. These can easily exceed what the company has lost as an immediate outcome of the incident.

Operational disruption – Cyberattacks can grind your operations to a halt. Many businesses depend on their digital infrastructure for daily activities. If systems are compromised, productivity falls. In severe cases, entire operations may be disrupted for days or even weeks, resulting in lost revenue, diminished service quality and disappointed clients and partners – an additional impact on your company's reputation.

Indirect long-term costs – Even following the immediate aftermath of a cyberattack, businesses often face long-term financial impacts. Restoring systems, improving cybersecurity infrastructure, and managing the legal fallout are just some of the lingering costs. Additionally, lost business and damaged customer relationships can take months or years to rebuild.

Reputational damage – The trust your clients place in you is invaluable. If customer data is stolen in a breach, it can severely damage your brand's reputation. This loss of trust can lead to customers leaving and a long-term decline in business. In some cases, a single breach is enough to ruin a company's public image beyond repair. If your business falls victim to an attack, it can also impact your relationships with partners and vendors. Third-party partners might lose confidence in your ability to protect shared data. Similarly, business-critical relationships could be jeopardised if you fail to recover quickly or if your systems compromise their operations.

Legal and compliance issues – With data protection regulations such as the GDPR in Europe, POPIA in South Africa or HIPAA in the US, a data breach can lead to heavy fines. Failing to protect sensitive customer or employee data may result in penalties and lawsuits. Furthermore, companies that fall victim to breaches often face lengthy legal battles, which add to the financial and reputational strain.

Loss of intellectual property – For many businesses, intellectual property (IP) is among their most valuable assets. Cyberattacks targeting IP can steal product designs, marketing strategies, and proprietary information. This is particularly harmful in competitive industries like technology and pharmaceuticals, where IP theft can erase the advantage a company has spent years building.

“Attackers are never idle – they’re like wolves who must be constantly active to catch their prey off-guard,” comments Oleg Gorobets, security evangelist at Kaspersky. “So, companies need to be ever more alert and agile. They must be sure they have the right solutions and processes to allow for effective threat discovery and containment, as well as swift recovery.”