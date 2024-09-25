Ramaphosa talks investment with Musk

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk yesterday, on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York.

Discussions with the Tesla and SpaceX founder explored opportunities for Musk to invest in South Africa, according to the Presidency.

Musk, posting on X (formerly Twitter), commented: “Great meeting with the President and his team.”

While in New York this week, Ramaphosa is on an investment drive. He addressed a gathering a US and South African businesses and visited the New York Stock Exchange.

He also addressed the General Assembly yesterday, stressing the importance of making the UN Security Council more representative and inclusive.