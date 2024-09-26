AI PCs set to boost PC sales

Although traditional PCs remain the number one choice for most consumers buying a new device, the surging demand for AI-driven applications has boosted the popularity of AI PCs – both in the consumer and professional sectors.

This trend is expected to continue, according to AltIndex.com, with AI PCs expected to make up 60% of total PC sales by 2027 – or three times more than this year.

The surging demand for devices supporting AI has revolutionised computing, forcing the largest players in the market to start pushing AI PCs as their flagship products. These devices have gained massive popularity in 2024 and several trends drive this growth. With more and more industries relying on edge computing, AI PC has become the right solution to improve the performance of autonomous systems, smart home devices, and IoT applications.

Many consumers and businesses also turn to AI PCs for enhanced productivity and to handle tasks like machine learning, data analysis, and creative work more efficiently. The rise of generative AI applications has also fuelled demand for these devices. With more and more users searching for an AI-enhanced PC, their annual shipments will skyrocket in the coming years.

Statista and Canalyst data shows that AI PCs are expected to make 19% of the total PC sales in 2024. With users in both the consumer and business sectors buying more of these devices, this figure is expected to triple and hit 60% by 2027. Translated in shipments, statistics show PC vendors will sell 205-million AI PCs in 2028, or four times more than this year.

Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i, released in June last year, was the first recognised AI-enhanced PC. However, it only began a broader trend of integrating AI capabilities into PCs. Thanks to tech giants Nvidia, Intel, and AMD who have been integrating AI accelerators and other AI-capable features into their processors and GPUs more AI PCs have followed – with Microsoft`s Copilot+ PCs as the latest example.

The surging demand for these devices and their triple-digit shipment growth will help the PC industry recover after three years of plunging sales.

According to a Statista Market Insights survey, global PC sales revenue is expected to hit $220-billion in 2024 which is still $10-billion less than three years ago. However, Statista data shows that annual spending on new PCs will jump by $27-billion in the next four years and hit $247-billion in 2028 – and AI PCs will have a significant role in that growth.