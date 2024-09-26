Flexible frustrations: hybrid technology falling short

Many organisations are still falling behind in providing the necessary technology to support flexible working – with only 30% of European employees saying they have the right tools to collaborate seamlessly with colleagues and pointing to a significant gap in workplace readiness for hybrid arrangements.

This is according to a new survey by Ricoh Europe – conducted by Opinion Matters – which gathered responses from 7 000 workers and 1 800 decision-makers across Europe.

It found that flexible working remains a top priority for employees. In fact, the ability to access better technology and facilities was identified as a key factor influencing whether workers would reconsider their roles within the next 12 months. Despite this, many employees still lack access to the most basic tools for collaboration.

20% of European employees do not have access to essential collaboration software such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

29% are without hybrid meeting technology including video conferencing and AV equipment which are increasingly critical for effective communication in a flexible work environment.

South African companies face a similar, if not more pronounced, struggle when it comes to productivity and collaboration in a hybrid work environment. A 2023 study – State of Enterprise Collaboration and Productivity in South Africa – revealed several key challenges hindering hybrid work adoption.

South African businesses are grappling with data silos due to a lack of unified collaboration platforms. Over-reliance on multiple disconnected apps was found to be a major hurdle – with 39% of workers indicating that switching between too many tools slowed down productivity.

The survey showed a significant push for a more unified approach to workplace collaboration. Businesses that have streamlined their technology stacks by consolidating tools into a single platform reported a marked improvement in both productivity and employee satisfaction.

Business leaders across both Europe and South Africa are aware of these technological shortcomings. In Europe, 24% of business decision-makers admit their collaboration tools do not meet industry standards, leading to inefficiencies that hinder employees’ ability to complete day-to-day tasks.

In South Africa, where hybrid working is gaining traction, many decision-makers are beginning to see the value of investing in collaboration platforms. However, the study revealed a disconnect in priorities: while the need for better technology is clear, only 17% of European business leaders see enhancing the employee experience as a strategic priority. This mirrors the situation in South Africa where the adoption of newer technologies and unified systems is slow despite the clear benefits.

One of the key findings from both Europe and South Africa is the direct link between technology availability and employee retention. In South Africa, 37% of respondents stressed that quick access to contextual data across applications is vital for improving their productivity. In Europe, nearly a quarter of employees (24%) stated that having the technology to work flexibly – including not being forced to return to the office – would significantly enhance their job satisfaction.

Dean Richards, CEO of Ricoh South Africa, says: “Given the significant benefits that flexible working offers it’s concerning that many organisations are still lagging in providing the basic technologies needed for collaboration and communication. Businesses must prioritise the necessary tools and technologies to get the best out of their workforce and retain top talent. Embracing these changes isn’t just about staying competitive, it’s about valuing and investing in the happiness and fulfilment of the people who drive the success of the organisation.”

Organisations must bridge the gap between employee needs and technological capabilities to maximise productivity in hybrid work environments. From addressing loadshedding and poor Internet infrastructure in South Africa, to investing in more advanced collaboration tools in Europe, the path forward is one of digital transformation.

“As businesses continue to adjust to the realities of hybrid work investing in technology that enables seamless collaboration will not only improve day-to-day productivity, but also play a critical role in employee satisfaction and retention by letting people succeed,” says Richards. “For companies looking to stay competitive and future-proof this is imperative.”