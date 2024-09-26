New round of resignations at OpenAI

Some of OpenAI’s top executives have announced that they are leaving the artificial intelligence (AI) startup.

Chief technology officer Mira Murati resigned after more than six years with the company, saying she would be doing her “own exploration” according to a statement on X.

Shortly after that, chief research officer Bob McGrew also announced he was leaving to explore new opportunities,

Meanwhile, Barret Zoph, vice-president: research, posted on X that he would be leaving too.

The resignations come as OpenAI is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, and it is believed chief executive Sam Altman may be accelerating plans to make the research start-up a for-profit company.