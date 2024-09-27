Eskom Expo ISF honours top young scientists

An array of prizes from full bursaries to cash, laptops and tablet computers were awarded to top performing innovators at this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair.

The fair is being held at the Convention Centre at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park from 23 to 27 September 2024, and brings together the brightest young scientists from across South Africa and various countries around the world.

Title sponsor, Eskom awarded four Special Awards of R10 000 in cash to the Best Female, Best Development, Best Energy and Best Innovation projects.

The Eskom Special Award winners were:

Best development project: Salusiwe Mxayiya, a Grade 11 learner at Luhlaza High School in the Cape Town Region, was presented this award for investigating the population dynamics and infection rates of Hector’s lantern fish (Lampanyctodes hectoris) – a common species found along the west coast of South Africa. Mxayiya collected 500 samples from across various locations in the Southern Benguela area. Her notable study highlights the negative ecological and economic impacts of the parasite, emphasizing the need for the Department of Forestry and Fisheries to consider reducing allowable catches to prevent further depletion of the lantern fish population.

Best Female: The judges identified two female learners for this award. Ammarah Patel, a Grade 10 learner from Parktown High School for Girls in the Johannesburg Region, whose project, titled "The Optimization of the Physical Properties of Bioplastics," was in the Environmental Studies category; and Naveera Chana, a Grade 8 learner from Cooper College in the Johannesburg Region, whose project, titled "Design of a Low-Cost System for Photosynthesis Measurements," was in the Plant Sciences category. Both learners tied for this award due to their impressive in-depth analysis and understanding of their research.

Best Innovation Project: Aman Pati, a Grade 11 learner at Kingfisher School in the Mopani Region, Limpopo, was honoured with this award. Pati's research project, titled 'Revolutionizer: The Sky is NOT the Limit', focused on the high cost of rocket fuel and the harmful black carbon emissions it produces, which are detrimental to both the environment and public health. Following an extensive literature review and several theoretical calculations, Pati's "Revolutionizer Mechanism" reduced black carbon emissions by 1 gigagram (1 000 metric tons) and saved 1 587 kg of fuel per launch, offering an estimated cost savings of R6-million per launch.

Best energy project: Lukusa Tshizubu, a Grade 12 learner at Parow High School, who represented the Stellenbosch Region in the Western Cape, was the recipient of this award. The Judges adjudicating in the Energy Category were impressed with his project titled, 'GreenHauler – Construction Debris Management Truck'. The goal of his project was to build the 'GreenHauler' truck, designed to use renewable energy and innovative on-site debris processing for efficient construction debris management. This project expertly advances sustainable practices in the industry, highlighting the importance of investing in green technologies and paving the way for further innovations in environmentally friendly construction solutions.

Eskom Development Foundation acting-CEO, Mologadi Motshele, says: “Eskom extends its congratulations to the young researchers who are reshaping the future of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) and fostering a more diverse and inclusive scientific community, ultimately leading to the betterment of South Africa.

“The Eskom Expo has always sought to nurture the interest and passion for the sciences in our youth, through thoughtful assistance, and enabling these bright young scientists to follow their passion at the tertiary level. This is Eskom’s contribution towards building a pool of future talent that will work across in a variety of fields and industries.

“The dedication and passion demonstrated by these participating young scientists is paving the way for a brighter, and more innovative future for all the young scientists involved in this project.”

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “We are delighted to announce the Special Awards Ceremony recognising outstanding young scientists in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI).

“This prestigious event will celebrate the innovative work and achievements of tomorrow’s leaders, showcasing their contributions to advancing knowledge and solving real-world challenges. Join us as we honour these brilliant minds, whose ground-breaking research and creative solutions are shaping a better future. Their dedication to STEMI is an inspiration to all. We look forward to celebrating their success and continued contributions to society.”

Technology giants Babcock International and Siemens Energy awarded five full bursaries worth R2.2 million (which includes tuition fees, textbooks, accommodation, meal allowances and a laptop) for winners to study towards a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at any South African university of their choice. The Babcock winners were: Mbasa Hamann from Ugie High School (Mthatha Region); Diyasha Rungasami from Raisethorpe Secondary School (KZN Central Region); and Alizwa Sobuza from Port Shepstone Secondary School (Southern KZN Region). The Siemens Energy winners were: Zahra Karim from Newcastle High School (Northern KZN Region) and Percy Phala from Bokamoso Secondary School (Capricorn Region).

Additionally, Siemens Pty Ltd and Siemens Energy provided valuable prizes to previously disadvantaged schools at the ISF. Generous sponsors such as FFS Refiners, Ekurhuleni Drums, Trisim Logistics, NIThECS, CXI Africa and Berea Plumbers supported students by sponsoring laptop computers and cash awards. Universities like the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Pretoria further contributed by offering academic support through bursaries and mentorship programmes.

The ceremony concluded with Tahir Ousman, a Zinniaville Secondary School learner who represented the Bojanala Region, being awarded the prestigious University of Pretoria/Dr Derek Gray Memorial Award for the research project entitled: “Twin prime conjecture and its significance in number theory”. The award consists of the Derek Gray Gold Medal, attendance at the Stockholm International Youth Science Seminar during Nobel Week, and a three-year study bursary in the sciences or engineering at the University of Pretoria, provided he meets the required criteria.