The Huawei Cloud Privacy Protection Strategy

Huawei Cloud Privacy Commitment



Cyber security and privacy protection are the cornerstones for the development of the digital and intelligent world. Huawei Cloud has fully integrated cyber security and privacy protection measures into each cloud service, to provide customers with stable, reliable, secure, trustworthy and evolvable services while respecting and protecting customers’ privacy.

Huawei Cloud takes the necessary actions in order to comply with applicable global privacy protection laws and regulations. Huawei Cloud sets up professional privacy protection teams, develops and optimizes processes, actively develops new technologies and continuously builds Huawei Cloud privacy protection capabilities to achieve Huawei Cloud’s privacy protection objectives. These are to safeguard strict service boundaries, protect customers’ personal information security and to help customers implement privacy protection measures.

Huawei Cloud Basic Privacy Protection Principles

Lawfulness, fairness, and transparency: Huawei Cloud processes personal information lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner in relation to the data subject.

Purpose limitation: Huawei Cloud collects personal information for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes and will not further process the personal information of a data subject in a manner that is incompatible with those purposes.

Data minimization: When Huawei Cloud process personal information, personal information shall be adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which the personal information is processed. Personal information is anonymized or pseudonymised if possible to reduce the risk for data subjects.

Accuracy: Huawei Cloud ensures that personal information is accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date. Every reasonable step must be taken to ensure that personal information that is inaccurate, having regard to the purposes for which it is processed, is erased or rectified without delay.

Storage limitation: Personal information is kept for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which the personal information is processed.

Integrity and confidentiality: Considering the existing technical capabilities, implementation cost and the likelihood and severity of privacy risks, Huawei Cloud process personal information in a manner that ensures appropriate security of the personal information, including protection against accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, damage, alteration or unauthorized access and disclosure by using appropriate technical and organizational measures.

Accountability: Huawei Cloud is responsible for and able to demonstrate compliance with the preceding principles.

Privacy Protection Responsibilities

As a cloud service provider (CSP), Huawei Cloud is responsible for the security of the cloud platform infrastructure in accordance with the agreement. Huawei Cloud ensures that all business-related activities comply with the requirements of applicable laws and regulations. Huawei Cloud provides various privacy protection technologies to tenants with the view on assisting tenants to protect the privacy of their data based on their individual business requirements.

Tenants have full control over their content data. They shall correctly and comprehensively be able to identify personal information on the cloud, select appropriate services and develop security and personal data protection policies to protect personal information. At the same time, tenants can use Huawei Cloud’s variety of privacy protection services to enhance the protection of personal information.

The following figure is Huawei Cloud’s responsibility sharing model. This model helps tenants to better understand the responsibility of Huawei Cloud in the field of privacy protection and the key points that tenants need to pay attention to.

Responsibility Sharing Model

For details on the privacy protection responsibilities of both tenants and Huawei Cloud, please refer to the Huawei Cloud Privacy Protection White Paper released by Huawei Cloud.