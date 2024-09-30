Hardcopy peripherals shipments continue to decline

Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals declined 1,5% year over year to nearly 19,2 million units in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q24), according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

The global shipment value for all devices also declined 6,6% year over year to $8,9-billion.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

The US was one of the top regions with YoY growth of 0,6% in units shipped driven by demand for HP Inc. inkjet devices, especially the ink tank sector. The company has been able to grow inkjet devices through eTailer channels and price reductions.

China, one of the top regions in terms of units shipped, showed the largest decline (down 3,3% YoY) due to budget constraints in the commercial sector and delayed government purchases.

Among the Top Five companies, HP Inc., Epson, and Pantum each saw shipment growth in 2Q24 with gains of 0,1%, 4,3%, and 11,2% respectively. HP Inc. saw strong growth in China where shipments were up 28,4% YoY while Epson had a 5,6% gain in the Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) region. Epson also saw continued growth in the education sector which has higher print requirements for purposes such as worksheet and test paper printing.