Home Affairs adds detail to digitisation plan

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has outlined a five-year plan to digitise the department.

Schrieber has previously announced his intention make Home Affairs digital-first, with the so-called Home Affairs @ home creating an environment where citizens will be able to access routine services remotely.

“Our vision directs that, over the next five years, all of the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised and offered online at the fingertips of our clients, from the comfort of their own homes,” Schreiber says. “Rather than going to Home Affairs, our vision under the Government of National Unity is to bring Home Affairs to you.”

Civic services

Clients in need of routine civic services, such as obtaining or replacing an ID, passport or certificate, should be able to apply online through a secure platform linked to their unique biometrics, in the same way that banks and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) already verify transactions.

The application will then be processed through an automated risk engine that only requires human intervention in cases where anomalies are detected. All other cases will be processed automatically, digitally and securely.

Once an application is complete, the resultant ID, passport or other enabling document would be shipped directly to the door of the client, regardless of whether they live in South Africa or abroad – as is already done in the case of bank cards and vehicle licences.

Over time, these vital documents will also be made available in digital format on the client’s secure online profile – and in the wallet app on their phone.

Immigration services

Travellers wishing to visit South Africa will be able to register a profile on the secure online platform in order to submit an application for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). The application would be adjudicated instantly, only requiring human intervention if an anomaly is detected by the machine.

As part of the ETA application process, travellers will be required to provide their biometrics to Home Affairs. Over time, this system will replace paper-based visas by issuing the traveller with a unique digital code linked to their passport information.

Once they arrive at a South African port-of-entry, travellers will be required scan their ETA code and provide another copy of their biometric information, which will then be verified against their passport and the information provided at the time of application.

Visitors who want to extend their stay or modify their status, will be able to submit applications through the same secure online platform for instant adjudication.

Security

Home Affairs @ home will contribute to restoring the integrity of South Africa’s national security. Using the same biometric technology that already secures smartphones, online banking and other critical platforms, the automated risk engine must be able to identify and prevent attempts at identity fraud.

Using the latest machine learning technology, the risk engine will instantly detect fraudulent documents, or documents that have been re-used in multiple applications.

Before issuing an outcome, it will also cross-reference all applications for visas against domestic and international criminal and other databases.

By integrating biometric information, local and global databases, and travel authorisation with the movement control system at all ports-of-entry under the Border Management Authority, the risk engine will notify immigration officials in real time whenever a traveller has failed to exit the country by the time their authorisation has expired.

This will make it impossible for travellers who overstay to evade detection, while providing biometric information on all foreigners in the country to enable instant verification of their status.

Schreiber comments: “Through the implementation of this vision over the next five years, we aim to enable everyone with an internet connection to access Home Affairs services online – and it will transform every library or community centre equipped with an internet-connection into a virtual Home Affairs office.

“While we undertake the process of digital transformation, these reforms will also be supplemented by the rapid advancement of existing partnerships with accredited banks and retailers, to expand the footprint of Home Affairs across the length and breadth of the country without incurring the costs and delays of investing in new brick-and-mortar buildings.”

He adds: “After years of budget cuts, Home Affairs now only has 40% of the staff required to provide adequate services under the current model that requires every client to physically visit offices for even the most routine transactions.

“The existing business model is not financially sustainable nor future proof, and needs to be replaced by a new model that enables clients to access our services wherever they are. Digital transformation is also essential in order for Home Affairs to play our catalytic role in pursuing the apex priority of the Government of National Unity, which is to grow the economy to create jobs. In order to attract millions more tourists as well as the investment and skills our economy desperately needs, antiquated, inefficient and paper-based red tape must go,” he says.

“In rolling out this ambitious vision for a re-imagined and digitally transformed department over the next five years, we will be guided by one central aim: to provide the best possible experience to the end users of our services.”