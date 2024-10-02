Altera debuts FPGA portfolio

Altera, an Intel company, has unveiled an array of FPGA hardware, software and development tools that make its programmable solutions more accessible across a broader range of use cases and markets.

The company revealed new details on its next-generation, power- and cost-optimised Agilex 3 FPGAs and announced new development kits and software support for its Agilex 5 FPGAs.

“Working closely with our ecosystem and distribution partners, Altera remains committed to delivering FPGA-based solutions that empower innovators with leading-edge programmable technologies that are easy to design and deploy,” says Sandra Rivera, CEO of Altera.

“With these key announcements, we continue to execute on our vision of shaping the future by using programmable logic to help customers unlock greater value across a broad range of use cases within the data center, aerospace and defense sectors, communications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, test, medical and embedded markets.”

Altera is the only independent FPGA supplier with full-stack solutions that are optimised across high-performance accelerated computing systems, next-generation communications infrastructure and intelligent edge applications. The company’s comprehensive FPGA portfolio provides customers with flexible hardware that rapidly adapts to changing market requirements driven by the era of intelligent compute. Altera is leading the industry’s use of FPGAs in AI inference workloads with Agilex FPGAs infused with AI Tensor Blocks and the Altera FPGA AI Suite, which accelerates FPGA development for AI inference using popular frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch and OpenVINO toolkit and proven FPGA development flows.

Altera announced new product details for its Agilex 3 FPGAs, designed to meet the power, performance and size requirements of embedded and intelligent edge applications. Compared to the previous generation, Agilex 3 FPGAs bring higher levels of integration, enhanced security, and higher performance in a compact package, with densities ranging from 25K-135K logic elements.

The FPGA family features an on-chip dual Cortex A55 ARM hard processor subsystem with a programmable fabric infused with AI capabilities. For intelligent edge applications, the FPGA enables real-time compute for time-sensitive applications like autonomous vehicles and industrial Internet of Things (IoT). For smart factory automation technologies like machine vision and robotics, Agilex 3 FPGAs allow for the seamless integration of sensors, drivers, actuators and machine learning algorithms.

To meet the needs of both defense and commercial projects, Agilex 3 FPGAs add several significant security enhancements over the previous generation, including bitstream encryption, authentication, and physical anti-tamper detection. These capabilities ensure reliable and secure performance for critical applications in industrial automation and beyond.

Agilex 3 FPGAs leverage Altera’s HyperFlex architecture to provide a 1,9x performance improvement over the previous generation. Extending the HyperFlex architecture to Agilex 3 FPGAs enables high clock frequencies in a power- and cost-optimised FPGA.

Additional system performance is achieved through integrated high-speed transceivers operating up to 12,5Gbps and added support for LPDDR4 memory.

Software support for Agilex 3 FPGAs will start in Q1 2025, with development kits and production shipments expected to start in mid-2025.

Altera also announced the newest features offered in its Quartus Prime Pro software, which empowers developers with industry-leading compile times, improved designer productivity and accelerated time-to-market. The upcoming Quartus Prime Pro 24.3 release unlocks more devices within the Agilex portfolio and enables improved support for embedded applications.

Customers can use this upcoming release to start designing Agilex 5 FPGA D-series, which targets an even broader range of use cases compared to Agilex 5 FPGA E-series, which are optimized to deliver efficient compute in edge applications. Altera offers software support for its Agilex 5 FPGA E-series through a no-cost license in the Quartus Prime Software, helping to lower the barriers to entry for Altera’s mid-range FPGA family.

This software release also includes support for embedded applications that employ either an integrated hard-processor subsystem or Altera’s RISC-V solution, the Nios V soft-core processor that can be instantiated in the FPGA fabric. Customers can now access Agilex 5 FPGA design examples that showcase Nios V capabilities such as lockstep, full ECC, and branch prediction. New OS and RTOS support for the Agilex 5 SoC FPGA-based hard processor subsystem is included in the latest releases of Linux, VxWorks and Zephyr.

Altera and its ecosystem partners announced 11 new Agilex 5 FPGA-based development kits and system-on-modules (SoMs), joining a broad collection of Agilex 5 and Agilex 7 FPGA-based solutions available to help developers get started.