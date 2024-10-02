Growthpoint Properties advances sustainability goals with automation

Growthpoint Properties has developed a bespoke automation solution in partnership with intelligent automation solutions provider 1ai, to streamline the processing of municipal invoices.

The initiative forms part of Growthpoint’s broader efforts in using technology to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce environmental impact to achieve its ambitious sustainability goals.

With a South African portfolio spanning around 350 buildings, Growthpoint processes more than 1 100 municipal invoices each month, a task requiring around 160 hours of manual handling, and diverting resources from other vital activities. This makes it difficult to extract and apply critical data related to utility consumption, such as power and water use information.

Recognising the potential for automation to transform this process, Growthpoint collaborated with 1ai to develop a bespoke system that automates the invoice processing workflow while extracting and structuring the useful sustainability data embedded within the documents.

The result is a process that combines advanced robotic process automation (RPA) with powerful text extraction algorithms, designed to manage the varied formats and complexities of municipal invoices.

The project has already delivered substantial operational benefits. In addition to saving 475 hours per month across both invoice processing, as well as the extraction and analysis of sustainability data, Growthpoint can now redirect resources towards other efforts, such as enhancing sustainability reporting and supporting the company’s broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Engelbert Binedell, chief operating officer of Growthpoint Properties, says: “Automation has significantly improved our invoice processing and data analysis capabilities. By accurately capturing detailed utility data, we are now better equipped to meet our sustainability targets and optimise resource management across our properties. This improves our efficiency and enhances our strategic decision-making process.”

Rudolph Janse van Rensburg, founder and CEO of 1ai, comments: “Our partnership with Growthpoint demonstrates the practical value of intelligent automation in managing complex processes. By streamlining the processing of municipal invoices, and thereby unlocking critical sustainability data, we have helped Growthpoint enhance operational efficiency while gaining valuable insights that support their sustainability goals. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology to drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in the property sector.”