Nology signs up Huawei eKit distribution

Nology has been appointed as a distributor for Huawei’s eKit range of networking equipment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its IdeaHub range of interactive digital boards.

Marc Kushner, business unit executive: networking at Nology, says the distributor has a long history of working with SME resellers, and bringing relevant products to market.

“We have a long history of bringing in the right product at right time, and this continues with the introduction of Huawei eKit,” he says.

The introduction of the eKit range was a defining moment in Huawei’s history, he adds, bringing the company’s long experience of enterprise quality to the SME space.

At the same time that Huawei launched the eKit was looking for a distributor, Nology was planning to expand its own solution line-up, Kushner says.

“We were searching for a tier one SME brand that offering great performance, feature richness, and a compelling value proposition.”

Gene Zhang, CEO of Huawei South Africa Enterprise, points out that Huawei has invested more than $140-billion in research and development (R&D) over the last 10 years, ensuring its product offerings are relevant.

He says the eKit and IdeaHub line-ups are both designed to empower uses and increase productivity.

“The eKit offers a range of features, versatility and ease of use, as well as seamless connection that adapts to SME needs. It includes superior integration capabilities and a user-friendly interface.”

The IdeaHub serves as innovative collaboration platform that brings teams together no matter where they are, Zhang adds.

“It integrates videoconferencing, and interactive whiteboard and file-sharing into one cohesive experience. What sets it apart is its ability to foster realtime collaboration.”

As remote working continues to gain traction, this kind of collaboration allows organisations to maintain high levels of communication and teamwork, Zhang says.

“Huawei is committed to making strategic investments in South Africa: not just providing products but skills and services too,” he adds. “Our investments focus on nurturing local talent, fostering innovation and building robust partnerships.”

With its solid foundation, deep understanding of local dynamics and customer needs, and extensive distribution network, Nology is proving to be an invaluable partner, says Zhang.

Karel Leuschner, MD of Nology, says Nology is ready and able to take on the Huawei eKit and IdeaHub solutions.

He points out that the distributor, a Level 1 BBBEE contributor, has about 75 permanent employees in two branches, and more than 6 000 customers in South Africa.

“With more than 23 years’ experience, we are a 100% channel business, going to market exclusively through our network of registered partners,” Leuschner says. “Channel integrity is non-negotiable.”

Nology represent 25 leading brands in the network and connectivity sectors, and has a reach that extends into 10 countries in Africa.

“Nology is trusted by leading ISPs, MSPs and network operators,” he adds. “We give our customers superior technical expertise, advice and support as well as value-added service and preconfigure solutions.

“Free sales and technical training is available to our partners, who enjoy the attentions of dedicated account managers.

“The company also offers flexible payment and credit facilities.”

In a competitive IT industry, Nology is committed to building value, Leuschner says. “We aim to be the premier value-added distributor of converged IT solutions in southern Africa.”

The distributor will soon launch a new B2B e-commerce site, which will allow reseller to see their own pricing and stock levels, place orders and create shopping or wish lists.

Leuschner adds that the addition of the Huawei eKit to its solution line-up will increase value for Nology’s customers.

“The new lineup offers some exciting new possibilities, and we are looking forward to achieving great things with Huawei in the future.”