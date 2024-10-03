Cyberattacks grow ever more sophisticated

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) AI tools are being increasingly used in cybercrime to develop dynamic and sophisticated attack methods, so companies are individuals are having to become more vigilant.

This is among the findings from ESET’s Threat Report for the first half of 2024, which reveals a spectrum of sophisticated cyber threats across multiple regions, showcasing the global scale and urgency of today’s cybersecurity challenges.

Among these is the rise of GoldDigger and GoldDiggerPlus malware, which targets Android and iOS devices. Initially emerging in Southeast Asia, these threats have now spread to other regions, including Latin America and South Africa, where they have been found impersonating financial apps to steal facial recognition data for fraudulent transactions.

“The latest developments show the critical need for advanced cybersecurity frameworks that can adapt to the evolving tactics, especially as cybercriminals expand their reach across borders,” says Adrian Standford, group chief technology officer of ESET Southern Africa. “It is essential for businesses and individuals to implement robust security protocols and continuously monitor their systems to safeguard their digital assets.”

The Ebury botnet, previously examined in ESET’s 2014 white paper Operation Windigo, remains dangerous, even years later. Compromising nearly 400 000 Linux and Unix servers worldwide. This botnet poses significant risks to businesses by facilitating cryptocurrency and credit card theft through advanced adversary-in-the-middle attacks.

While this threat is particularly concerning for organisations relying on these operating systems, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity strategies.

Another critical issue highlighted is the exploitation of vulnerabilities in WordPress plugins by cybercriminal groups like the Balada Injector gang. With over 20 000 websites affected globally, this threat highlights the ongoing risks associated with widely used content management systems.

The growing use of generative AI tools has not gone unnoticed by cybercriminals, who are increasingly leveraging the popularity of AI to distribute malware.

The ESET Report The report details how malware disguised as AI assistants and tools are being used to steal social media credentials and cryptowallet information, reflecting a concerning trend where innovation in technology is paralleled by innovation in cybercrime.

Standford says the findings of the H1 Threat Report shows there is a need for ongoing cybersecurity awareness and education together with proactive security measures, and robust defence strategies.

“In an interconnected digital world, South African enterprises should look at prioritising the implementation of advanced security measures, such as AI-driven threat detection and multi-layered defence systems. Whether it’s fortifying systems against malware, securing financial transactions, or protecting personal data, it’s imperative that businesses adopt cutting-edge solutions to stay ahead of cyber threats.”