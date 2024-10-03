Epson sets up new regional operations

Epson Middle East FZCO has been set up as a new sales company headquartered in Dubai, serving the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia (META-CWA) region.

The company will offer Epson’s printing, scanning, visual display, manufacturing and lifestyle products across the region.

In recent years, Epson has reported strong double-digit sales growth across the META-CWA region, with portfolios such as its education solutions growing by more than 100% between FY2022 and FY2023.

The new regional operation is being led by Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CWA.

“At Epson, we take pride in what we design, manufacture, and deliver,” he says. “This expansion into the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central & West Asia represents more than just business growth – it’s about connecting with the heart of local needs and delivering technology that empowers people and businesses, all while caring for the planet and building a more sustainable future,.

“Moreover, this structure will give our talented on-ground teams even greater opportunity to support the continued business growth with local partners.”