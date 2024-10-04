Academy of Excellence aims to empowering young innovators

International gaming operator Sisal, in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has launched the Academy of Excellence in Pretoria, aiming to equip young South Africans with the vital skills needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of tech.

Sisal, part of gaming group Flutter Entertainment is driving its digital and international growth by investing in tech hubs in Italy, Albania and Turkey, focused on building local teams and fostering digital skills.

As industries across the globe undergo rapid digital and technological transformation, the academy aims to develop young minds into innovators and leaders who will shape the future of technology in South Africa, while addressing the demand for skilled professionals in software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.

With youth unemployment rates remaining high, it provides hope through world-class training that opens doors to in-demand careers. Participants engage in an intensive program focused on technical skills, ethics, and privacy, preparing them to navigate the digital landscape with integrity.

The launch event, held in the presence of Alberto Vecchi, the Italian Ambassador to South Africa, highlighted the importance of international partnerships in fostering growth and opportunity. Sisal and CSIR’s shared commitment to advancing education and technology was emphasised, along with a call for other industry leaders to join this transformative journey. The Academy of Excellence represents a bold step toward a more inclusive, innovative, and globally competitive future for South Africa.

“The Academy of Excellence is more than just a training ground; it is a powerful platform for transformation,” comments Rebatho Madiba, Sisal co-ordinator of the academy. “We are here to unlock the potential of South Africa’s youth and cultivate a generation of tech leaders who will drive innovation and change. The partnership between Sisal and CSIR represents a shared vision of a future where South Africa is at the forefront of the global digital landscape.”

The programme’s first cohort, comprising eight graduates, has already embarked on an intensive four-month journey designed to transform them into digital experts.

The academy’s curriculum integrates technical training with a focus on ethical and privacy considerations to ensure that graduates are not only proficient in their fields but are also prepared to navigate the complexities of the digital age with integrity and innovation.

Dr Thulani Dlamini, CEO of the CSIR, says: “The launch of the Academy of Excellence is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing critical skills shortages in our country. At CSIR, we are dedicated to advancing scientific and technological research that benefits society, and this partnership with Sisal enables us to do just that by providing young South Africans with the expertise they need to thrive in a digital economy. Together, we are not only building a pipeline of skilled professionals but also laying the foundation for sustainable innovation and growth in South Africa.”