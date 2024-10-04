Caution reigns as demand for automation grows

New research from Ricoh Europe highlights a growing demand from both decision-makers and employees for process automation to enhance productivity and job satisfaction – however, despite this enthusiasm, concerns over disrupting critical systems are delaying implementation.

The key findings from the latest research include:

32% of employees lack access to automation technologies despite a strong desire for them.

Slow adoption of process automation is cited as employees’ joint top frustration.

25% of employees believe job satisfaction would improve with the right technology, allowing them to focus on more meaningful work.

Over half of decision-makers (55%) admit IT investments are often made in isolation – raising concerns about the broader impact on essential systems.

“In South Africa, like much of the world, businesses are constantly seeking ways to increase efficiency and improve employee satisfaction,” says Dean Richards, CEO of Ricoh South Africa. “Automation technologies offer a unique opportunity to streamline operations while allowing teams to focus on more strategic, high-impact tasks. I understand that business leaders are cautious about the potential risks of disrupting mission-critical processes. That’s why it’s important to work with experts to ensure seamless integration and unlock the full potential of automation.”

The survey, conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Ricoh Europe, gathered insights from 7 000 employees and 1 800 business leaders across Europe.

It found that nearly one-third of employees (32%) do not have access to automation tools even though they would like to use them. Business leaders echo this sentiment, acknowledging slow adoption as a top frustration for employees.

Despite recognising the benefits, the research suggests that many business leaders are wary of integrating automation technologies due to concerns about maintaining business continuity. With 30% of decision-makers stating they need guidance on which systems can be safely integrated into existing workflows there is a clear hesitation rooted in the fear of potential operational disruptions.

Moreover, 55% of business leaders admit that IT investments are often made in isolation without fully considering their broader impact on other critical systems. This uncertainty contributes to the reluctance to embrace automation as the risk to essential processes remains a significant concern.

Automating repetitive tasks does more than just improve productivity. It also plays a crucial role in enhancing job satisfaction. A quarter of employees surveyed said they would feel more fulfilled at work if they had the right technology to free them from mundane tasks and enabling them to engage in more meaningful work.

In addition, 21% of employees indicated that access to better software – including automation tools – would reduce their likelihood of leaving their current job within the next 12 months.

“In an era of increasing employee apathy, process automation technologies can play a key role in helping employees feel fulfilled by reducing the time spent on tedious tasks and enabling them to focus on more rewarding and creative work,” says Nicola Downing, CEO of Ricoh Europe. “However, I know first-hand that the C-suite is justified in being cautious to disrupt mission-critical systems considering the ramifications if things go wrong.

“By partnering with a reliable digital expert who offers proven technical expertise and the right teams, businesses can confidently embrace automation and enjoy its benefits with minimal disruption,” Downing adds.