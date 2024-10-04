Energy-efficient data centres could save EMEA €25bn

A new report commissioned by Nutanix from Atlantic Ventures – Improving Sustainability in Data Centres 2024 – reveals how next-generation data centre architectures including hybrid cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) can significantly reduce energy consumption, lower carbon emissions, and drive cost savings across the EMEA region.

In just six years, the report finds that modernising data centres with HCI-based solutions could save up to 19-million tCO2e in the EMEA region, equivalent to the emissions of almost 4,1-million cars. It could also save €25-billion by 2030 from improved energy and operational efficiencies.

As businesses face-up to post-Covid digitisation and the demands for data-hungry technologies such as AI and IoT, the report identifies an increasing urgency for action. The dual challenges of rising energy costs and increased regulatory pressure to reduce their environmental impact are making this more difficult for IT leaders. As a result, energy efficiency has become a top priority for CIOs and data centre managers.

“Data centres are critical to the global digital economy, but also rank among the largest consumers of energy,” says Sammy Zoghlami, senior vice-president EMEA at Nutanix. “In EMEA alone, data centres demand over 98 TWh of energy annually – equivalent to the consumption of an entire country like Belgium. The findings of this report show that by leveraging HCI-based solutions companies can make a powerful contribution to climate action while significantly cutting operational costs.”

Atlantic Ventures’ Carlo Velten adds: “CIOs and digital executives are facing challenges to provide the digital infrastructure to cope with the fast-growing demand for compute power and storage capacity – especially with the emergence of AI applications. As IT budgets are under pressure and electricity prices are soaring, energy efficient data centre and cloud operations are key levers for profitability and sustainability. Hyperconverged infrastructure is at the forefront of transforming data centres into more energy-efficient and climate-friendly operations – as this report confirms.”

Key findings from the report include: