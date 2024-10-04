EOH issues trading statement

EOH has issued a trading statement, anticipating that its financial results for the year ended 31 July 2024 are likely to differ by more than 20% from the prior year.

The group continued its year-on-year performance with an improvement in headline loss per share (HLPS) for FY2024 of between 98% and 100% to between 0.10 cents and 0.30 cents, compared to the HLPS of 21 cents for the year ended 31 July 2023 (FY2023).

It also expects an improvement in loss per share (LPS) of between 15% and 31% to between 9 cents and 11 cents from a LPS of 13 cents in FY2023.

EOH expects to report an operating profit of between R108-million and R118-million for FY2024. It was R164-million in FY2023.

Adjusted EBIDTA was R312-million in FY2023, and the group anticipates that it will be between R300-million and R315-million this year.

EOH will publish its FY2024 results on 23 October 2024.