Finalists for MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub announced

Following a rigorous judging process, MTN has whittled down 252 entries for its final Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub entrepreneurs.

Having already won R25 000 towards their businesses to be facilitated based on a business analysis process conducted by MTN, these Top 30 young South African go-getters and hustlers from across the country will now embark on an intensive week-long mentorship programme in Johannesburg honing their business acumen, skills, and know-how.

The judging process, overseen by an auditing panel, Ngubane & Co, included an initial day where MTN South Africa team members selected qualifying entries to a top 50. The second judging day saw the MTN Youth Hustle Hub Mentors, Galebowe Mahlatsi of Thesis Clothing, Sibu Mabena of Duma Collective, Tlhompho Mokoena of The Wing Republic, Pat Mahlangu of Pat on Brands, as well as MTN’s Sheila, Yabo head of Ecosystem and development at Ayoba, and Leanne Morais, MTN Digital Service senior manager select the Top final 30. Selected entrepreneurs across both days were judged on their 30 to 45 second video submissions promoting their “hustle”.

“This process has again proven that despite the challenges young South Africans face in terms of employment, there is an indomitable spirit to take a chance, or #LetsOperate as we’ve kept saying during this project,” says Seun Soladoye, GM for Consumer Prepaid at MTN South Africa. “When I look at the work young South Africans are doing, just based on the entries we received, it truly bodes well for the future of South Africa.”

The week-long Youth Hustle Hub mentorship programme is designed to equip these young entrepreneurs with essential skills and knowledge. Throughout the week participants will engage in various sessions such as looking at key topics like the fundamentals of starting a business, business operations, assessing finances, marketing and sales, and a visit to AMP’d Studio – a close MTN partner – to explore content marketing opportunities. Of course, key to the programmes will also be the one-on-one sessions with the Youth Hustle Hub Mentors who can impart their expertise and lessons to the next generation of South Africa’s entrepreneurs.

The final day will see the Top 30 presenting their updated and polished business plans with the goal of winning an additional R50 000 for the top prize.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, MTN is proud to be opening up opportunities and giving young people the chance they need to succeed through the MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub programme – and other similar MTN-led initiatives,” Soladoye says. “MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub represents a significant step towards nurturing youth-owned businesses and fostering innovation within our community. By providing tangible support and creating platforms for interaction and growth, we aim to enable aspiring entrepreneurs to thrive in a dynamic business environment.”

The Top 30 MTN Pulse Youth Hustle Hub entrepreneurs are: