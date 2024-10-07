Cybercriminals target Joker fans

Kaspersky has uncovered cybercriminals exploiting the hype surrounding “Joker: Folie à Deux”, which premiered on Friday (4 October).

Fans eager to watch the new movie online are at risk of being duped into giving away their sensitive data and money.

Kaspersky experts have identified phishing scams related to the new movie. The first example involves a fake offer to subscribe to watch the film for free. On the fake website, users are asked to enter their credit card information to sign up, while the promised film is never accessible. The scammers gain access to the victim’s card details and can use them for fraudulent transactions or to sell on the dark web.

The second type of scam exploits the Joker movie brand to lure victims into fraudulent investment schemes, giveaways, or similar traps.

Cybercriminals create phishing websites claiming to offer free access to the movie. When users attempt to play the video, they are redirected to other pages – often promoting quick, easy money-making schemes, offering the chance to participate in a giveaway, or possibly other profits.

In the cases uncovered by Kaspersky, users are prompted to provide either personal information – so perpetrators can contact them with faux investment opportunities – or credit card details, for example, to pay for the delivery of the giveaway prize.