Datatec expects higher earnings

Datatec has published a trading statement for the six months ended 31 August 2024 (H1 FY25), alerting shareholders to improved financial performance from all divisions.

Westcon continued its profit growth trajectory and Logicalis International strongly increased profitability. Logicalis Latin America had an improved performance compared to H1 FY24.

Following a review of peer reporting and to more closely align the definition of underlying earnings per share to the group’s adjusted EBITDA metric, the group decided not to exclude unrealised foreign

exchange gains or losses from underlying earnings from the H1 FY25 onwards. The comparative figure for underlying earnings per share (which is a non-IFRS earnings measure) for H1 FY24 has been recalculated in accordance with the revised definition set out below.

Datatec now expects the following earnings per share ranges for H1 FY25:

Earnings per share of between 11.0 to 12.0 US cents (H1 FY24: 6.3 US cents), being 4.7 to 5.7 US cents (74.6 % to 90.5 %) higher than H1 FY24.

Headline earnings per share of between 10.0 to 11.0 US cents (H1 FY24: 6.3 US cents), being 3.7 to 4.7 US cents (58.7 % to 74.6 %) higher than H1 FY24.

Underlying earnings per share of between 11.0 to 12.0 US cents (H1 FY24 recalculated: 7.3 US cents), being 3.7 to 4.7 US cents (50.7 % to 64.4 %) higher than H1 FY24.

The company expects to release its interim results for H1 FY25 on about 24 October 2024.