Kudos to Limpopo teacher Letlaka Mphuthi

Letlaka Mphuthi, from The Sentinel Primary School in Witsieshoek in the Free State, has been named the 2024 Sifiso EdTech Coding and Robotics Teacher of the Year.

Sifiso EdTech made the announcement on Saturday 5 October, marketing Teacher Appreciation Day.

Mphuthi earned the distinction through his dedication to making coding and robotics both exciting and accessible to his students.

At a time when the integration of coding and robotics into the national curriculum is gaining momentum, his innovative, hands-on approach has ignited a passion for technology among learners who once thought STEM careers were out of their reach.

Under his leadership, Mphuthi’s students have excelled in national and provincial coding competitions, often outperforming more established teams. Most recently, his school’s robotics team clinched first place in a regional challenge, solidifying their status as future innovators.

One of his learners shared: “Mr Mphuthi isn’t just our teacher; he’s a mentor who believes in us even when we doubt ourselves. Coding used to seem impossible, but now it’s exciting. He’s shown us that with hard work and creativity, we can achieve anything.”

Beyond the classroom, Mphuthi has transformed The Sentinel Primary School into a local STEM hub, fostering a culture of innovation and curiosity. He initiated after-school coding clubs and robotics workshops, sparking interest in technology among students who were once indifferent. His initiatives have led to numerous individual coding awards for his learners and two of his students are currently vying for national STEM scholarships.

Mphuthi also actively engages with the community. By hosting workshops that involve parents, local businesses and partners, he has created an ecosystem of support for technology-driven education. His efforts have attracted partnerships with local tech firms, which have donated equipment and resources to further fuel his mission of preparing South Africa’s youth for a tech-enabled future.

The Sifiso EdTech Coding and Robotics Teacher of the Year Award recognises educators who are leading the charge in preparing students for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

As part of his award, Mphuthi receives a R10 000 cash prize and has been elevated to the prestigious title of Sifiso EdTech Gold Ambassador in Sifiso EdTech’s Trailblazer Teachers programme. In this role, he will mentor other educators, share his expertise at educational conferences and continue advocating for the advancement of coding and robotics education across South Africa.

Xoliswa Mahlangu, head of digital learning and technology at Sifiso EdTech, congratulated Mphuthi, comments: “We are incredibly proud to honour Letlaka Mphuthi as the 2024 Sifiso EdTech Coding and Robotics Teacher of the Year. His dedication, creativity, and passion for using technology to shape his students’ futures are truly inspiring. Letlaka exemplifies how teachers can lead the way in integrating Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills into education. We are excited to see the impact he will continue to make as a Sifiso EdTech Gold Ambassador.”

Sifiso EdTech has also recognised the following teachers, who made it to the finals for their outstanding contributions to coding and robotics education: