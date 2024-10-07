Voting open for Channelwise Awards

It’s that time of year again, when South Africa’s IT reseller partners get to voice their opinion and vote for the vendors and distributors they most enjoy working with. Voting is now officially open for this year’s prestigious Channelwise Awards right here.

“As we do every year, we’ve consulted widely in the channel to ensure the Channelwise Awards remain as relevant as they have always been,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison. “We’ve tweaked the online survey to reflect this input and also to make it simpler and quicker for resellers to get their responses to us.”

This year, the survey consists of eight sections:

Infrastructure Hardware

Data Centre Software

Networking and Connectivity

Energy and Power Solutions

Printers and Consumables

End User Computing

Cybersecurity

Security/Surveillance

Software and Services

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

“There is also a quick poll where we determine what technologies resellers are investigating and may be planning to adopt in the near future,” Davison says. “This is a very useful indicator for vendors and distributors in determining where their channel partners are focusing and where they are heading.”

In addition to the coveted Distributor of the Year Award there is also the ever-popular Customer Care Award.

“This is a chance for resellers to reward the distributor that they believe goes the extra mile for them … that is really there for them as a partner in good times and in bad,” Davison says.

“We all know in the channel that time is money … there is always business to be done … so we’ve made the survey as simple and quick as possible,” he adds. “Resellers can simply select the market sectors they are involved in and respond solely to questions in those sections.

“Responses are in a simple and quick-to-use check box format.”

The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.

Voting is now officially open, and will close at midnight on 8 November 2024 – so don’t delay – and let us know and recognise your favourite distributors and vendors.