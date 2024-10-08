Impact of Red Sea cable cuts severely underestimated

The impact of the February 2024 cable cuts in the Red Sea, which were reported to have affected 25% of Europe-Asia data traffic flow, was severely underestimated, according to network services provider RETN.

Through its own network diagnostics and feedback from major consumer ISPs in South East Asia, RETN puts the real data traffic disruption closer to 70%.

The company has published these and other insights in a new report, “Building the networks of tomorrow: Engineering reliability for long-term success”.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, says: “We are at a pivotal moment in network connectivity, and to be fully transparent, the industry is not equipped to meet current demands. With geopolitical events, natural disasters, cable cuts, design flaws, cybersecurity attacks and a shortage of new cables, we’re really not too far away from entire countries becoming digitally inaccessible when the one or two cables that connect them go down.

“Having the global infrastructure in place to overcome these challenges requires industry-wide investment, but that means a wide-reaching movement of prioritising customers over short-term gains. Undoubtedly, there are some key players with the power that can take actionable steps immediately to make a difference.”

In a rapidly evolving world where geopolitical tensions, environmental shifts, and technological advancements are reshaping the global landscape, the need for resilient and secure network infrastructure has never been more urgent, O’Sullivan adds.

