Intel claims industry-first with new AI system

Intel and Inflection AI have launched what they claim is an industry-first – Inflection for Enterprise – an enterprise-grade AI system powered by Intel Gaudi and Intel Tiber AI Cloud.

The companies say Inflection for Enterprise will accelerate the adoption and impact of AI for enterprises and developers – delivering empathetic, conversational, employee-friendly AI capabilities and providing the control, customisation, and scalability required for complex, large-scale deployments.

The system is available presently through the AI Cloud and will be shipping to customers as an industry-first AI appliance powered by Gaudi 3 in Q1 2025.

“Through this strategic collaboration with Inflection AI we are setting a new standard with AI solutions that deliver immediate, high-impact results,” says Justin Hotard, Intel executive vice-president and GM of the Data Centre and AI Group. “With support for open-source models, tools, and competitive performance per watt Intel Gaudi 3 solutions make deploying GenAI accessible, affordable, and efficient for enterprises of any size.”

Building an AI system typically demands substantial infrastructure -extensive model development and training, and collaboration among engineers, data scientists and application developers. With Inflection for Enterprise, built on Inflection 3.0, enterprise customers can now harness a comprehensive AI solution that empowers their workforce with a virtual AI co-worker specifically trained on their unique company data, policies, and culture.

“Every CEO and CTO we speak to is frustrated that existing AI tools on the market aren’t truly enterprise-grade,” says Inflection AI COO, Ted Shelton. “Enterprise organisations need more than generic off-the-shelf AI, but they don’t have the expertise to fine-tune a model themselves. We’re proud to offer an AI system that solves these problems – and with the performance gains we see from running on Intel Gaudi, we know it can scale to meet the needs of any enterprise.”

Inflection AI fine-tunes its model to be native to each individual organisation expediting user adoption and improving the usefulness of use cases through alignment with the company’s tone, purpose, and unique product, service, and operating information.

Inflection 3.0 enables enterprise customers with faster time-to-value through employee-friendly generative AI experiences, while offering price, performance, and security/compliance advantages.