Kudos for top students in IITPSA Programming Olympiad

High School learners from around the country have been recognised as top performers in the 2024 Computer Programming Olympiad – part of the Computer Olympiads – a flagship initiative of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

Over 5 000 pupils from 159 schools nationwide entered the 2024 Programming Olympiad and 1 010 pupils from 122 schools were invited to take part in the second round. Seventeen top achievers from 15 schools took part in the final round.

IITPSA President Pearl Pasi says the Computer Olympiad is one of the oldest and largest challenges of its kind in the world. “The Computer Olympiads have been run in South Africa for over 35 years and are aimed at developing problem solving and ICT skills among learners of all ages,” she says. “This is in line with the IITPSA’s focus on skills development and our commitment to encouraging more young people to enter the IT industry.

“Our Computer Olympiad activities include the Talent Search STEM challenge for younger learners, the Computer Applications Olympiad for those who take CAT or the ICDL, and the Computer Programming Olympiad for learners who have mastered a computer language,” explains Pasi. “Top performers in the Programming Olympiad benefit from a chance to participate in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) which will be held in Bolivia next year.”

This year’s Computer Olympiad activities are sponsored by Jane Street and SoftwareOne Experts South Africa.

The winner of a gold medal was Noah Jacobsen – a grade 11 learner from St John’s College, Gauteng. Silver medals were awarded to Youkyum Kim – a grade 10 learner from Reddam House Durbanville in the Western Cape; and Nico Schreuder – a grade 11 learner from Bishops Diocesan College in the Western Cape.

Bronze medals were awarded to Ruan Schoeman – a grade 12 learner from Homeschool Midrand in Gauteng; Erik Senekal – a grade 10 learner from Hoërskool Menlopark in Gauteng; and Yian Xu – a grade 10 learner from Redhill High in Gauteng.

Honourable mentions went to David Eyal – a grade 11 learner from the International School of Cape Town in the Western Cape; Caleb Jennings – a grade 12 learner from Treverton College in KwaZulu-Natal; Yu Qing Peng – a grade 10 learner from SAHETI School in Gauteng; and Roelof Rossouw – a grade 11 learner from Michaelhouse in KwaZulu-Natal.

Congratulating the winners, Pasi notes that participation in the Computer Olympiad activities helped learners develop problem solving skills and explore possible career directions.

“It’s a great opportunity for learners to develop digital skills to prepare them for the workplace,” Pasi says. “Participation is free and we encourage schools to register for 2025.”

To learn more and to register schools visit https://olympiad.org.za/