Malatsi lays out SA’s roadmap for AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to benefit humanity, and South Africa should harness it as such.

This is the word from Solly Malatsi, minister of communication and digital technologies, who points out that the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) views AI as a tool that will improve lives, while the United Nations AI Task Force believes it can enhance human rights.

On the other hand, some see it as a challenge to our ethical foundations, he adds.

“In South Africa, our approach is shaped by the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution (PC4IR), which sees AI as a technological tool that can drive both social and economic progress,” Malatsi points out.

“Consequently, across the country, we’ve seen numerous AI initiatives led by Government, the Private Sector, Academia, and Civil Society. Recognising this, we’ve crafted a strategy that brings together all stakeholders, ensuring alignment on national priorities and goals to foster growth and prosperity through AI adoption.”

Government has set in motion two key initiatives, which have already gained traction. They are the AI Institute of South Africa (AIISA), set up by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) in 2022; and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) developed by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI).

“AI is no longer a distant concept or a futuristic dream; it is here, shaping our present and defining the contours of our future,” Malatsi says. “Around the world, AI is transforming industries, driving economic growth, and unlocking opportunities that we never thought were possible.

“In South Africa, we are embracing this reality with urgency and optimism. The appetite for knowledge that we see across the country is a testament to our people’s ambition and readiness to lead the charge into an AI-driven economy.”

He points out that AI hubs at the University of Johannesburg and Tshwane University of Technology are already delivering tangible results, innovating in sectors like automotive, healthcare, mining, and digital identity.

“These hubs are more than just centres of learning – they are engines of change, driving localised solutions that respond to South Africa’s unique needs. We will continue to expand these AI hubs across the country, ensuring that every region benefits from this transformative technology,” Malatsi says.

“As a result, South Africa’s AI market is expected to grow exponentially, powered by increased investments, adoption across sectors, and an understanding that AI can improve efficiency, spark innovation, and drive economic transformation. This is not just about automating processes; it’s about elevating industries and empowering our people with the tools of tomorrow.”

We must, however, pay attention to the ethical implications that AI can have, Malatsi adds. “AI has the potential to uplift – but only if we ensure it is deployed responsibly. It is our duty therefore to

create an AI ecosystem that respects privacy, human rights, and the dignity of every South African.”

Fostering an inclusive, connected society goes beyond AI, which is why policy interventions are needed to shape the digital economy. “The Digital Economy Master-Plan sets out a clear framework to grow this critical sector, while the SA Connect initiative focuses on closing the digital divide, ensuring connectivity in underserved areas,” Malatsi says.

“I have also announced that we will develop pathways that make it easier to attract solutions to accelerate our ambition to connect all South Africans. One of those pathways is to make room for equity equivalent programmes where local ownership requirements place a blocker on investment. The second pathway is to lower the cost of data and devices which we also hope to make announcements on soon.”