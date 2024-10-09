JSE Virtual Trading Game winners announced

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has announced the winners of the fourth annual Virtual Trading Game (VTG), a game that aims to teach South Africans about investing on the JSE.

The winners were revealed at the 7th annual Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy market open, organised by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in celebration of World Investor Week (WIW). WIW is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of financial literacy and promoting investor protection.

“As a conduit for the South African economy, the JSE recognises the transformative role of financial education in fostering an inclusive South Africa. The JSE is committed to supporting educational initiatives that aim to close the financial literacy gap that is so pervasive in the country,” says Idris Seedat, head of transformation and CSI at the JSE.

The VTG is a financial literacy programme focused on teaching South Africans about investing and its critical role in the economy. Participants engage in a virtual trading simulation where they are allocated R1-million in a risk-free environment. VTG participants are able to gain real-life investing and trading skills, learn the fundamentals of trading and engineering strategies around trading JSE-listed financial tools.

Seedat says: “The winners of our VTG are a testament to the vital role financial literacy has on breaking barriers and rewriting the narrative on our country’s investment landscape in a way that’s accessible for all.”

Mokgatse Mmakola from Limpopo secured first place in the Speculator Portfolio, earning an investment voucher valued at R60 000. Johan du Preez from the Eastern Cape, and Gregory Sinovich from Gauteng, claimed the second and third spots in the same category, taking home R30 000 and R10 000 respectively in investment vouchers.

All the investment vouchers awarded to the 2024 winners in the Speculator Portfolio are proudly sponsored by FNB.

Leading in the ETF/ETN Portfolio, Maria Pretorius from the Western Cape will also receive an investment voucher to the value of R60 000. Meanwhile Gauteng was well represented as both second and third places, were earned by Duan de Villiers and Muzikayise Simelane. They too will be awarded an investment voucher valued at R30 000 and R10 000 respectively in investment vouchers. The R10 000 investment voucher for the ETF/ETN Portfolio was sponsored by 1nvest.

The VTG is open to South African residents and citizens that are currently not in secondary or tertiary institutions, nor are professional investors.

“By prioritising financial literacy on our collective agenda, we can ensure that South Africans have the knowledge to make informed financial decisions and feel empowered to take action and shape their own economic future,” says Seedat.