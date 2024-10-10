Dell talks AI at Dell Technologies Forum 2024

Artificial Intelligence is not only the future; today, it’s already the key to unlocking tangible business value. The ability to accelerate AI-powered innovation across the enterprise has become essential to the success of any organisation’s AI journey.

This concept will be explored at the AI Edition of this year’s Dell Technologies Forum on 7 November 2024. Stimulating panel discussions, visionary thought leadership and breakout theatre sessions will be complemented by the standout highlight of the event: the keynote address by Todd Lieb, Vice President of Partnerships at Dell.

Lieb will explore how AI-integrated solutions can deliver deeper data insights, enhance productivity and inspire new ways of doing business. From optimising data as the differentiator to the importance of rightsizing solutions to a customer’s specific use case and requirements, Lieb will deep dive into the core beliefs of Dell’s AI strategy and explain how the Dell AI Factory helps accelerate AI innovation in organisations of all sizes by producing business outcomes powered by customers’ most impactful AI use cases.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to meet Clara, Dell’s digital human. Clara is an intuitive ecosystem that anyone can use and will help Dell and its customers create technology solutions that can drive human progress and change lives.

In addition, Dell will showcase its half-day AI Acceleration Workshops. At these workshops, Dell works with customers to build a proof of concept around specific AI requirements. Its services teams test the customer’s use case and run a model, presenting an opportunity to create an AI capability that works for the organisation.

Dell Technologies offers the world’s broadest AI solutions portfolio from desktop to data centre to cloud, so don’t miss out! Join the action at the Dell Technologies Forum, happening at the Kyalami International Convention Centre on 7 November 2024. Click here to register.