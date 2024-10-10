Strong growth forecast for IT services

The global IT services market is expected to reach $2,59-trillion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, which says it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9,5% from 2024 to 2030.

Increasing concerns regarding data security and privacy protection drive the demand for IT services from companies across various industry verticals. Moreover, rising network infrastructure complications are the main impediments to effective data security management, thus driving the requirement for and implementation of IT services.

The need for IT infrastructure from SMEs has grown significantly over recent years, boosting market growth. SMEs heavily invest in IT support services across industries – including e-commerce, particularly start-ups such as Indian food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy whose complete enterprise depends on IT infrastructure.

Businesses of all sizes and industries increasingly provide their employees with digital tools. AI and machine learning (ML) are revolutionising the market.

The vast availability of data empowers AI to analyse extensive datasets, extract valuable insights, and optimise decision-making processes leading to enhanced personalised customer experiences and streamlined operations.

As computing power costs decrease businesses are adopting AI solutions more affordably, facilitating realtime fraud detection and predictive maintenance. The growing demand for automation drives the implementation of AI and ML in streamlining tasks such as customer service – freeing human resources for more intricate roles and fueling market expansion. With continuous advancements in AI technology and increasing investment from various industries, the market is witnessing a remarkable transformation and exponential growth.

The increase in demand for cloud services is also driving industry growth. With governments making substantial investments in the IT industry, the demand for IT support services has increased. One key reason for the widespread popularity of cloud services is their superior data security compared to on-site servers.

Cloud storage ensures data integrity and remains impervious to physical threats like theft or building damage. Numerous corporate enterprises have expressed positive experiences with cloud computing’s security as it reduces human mistakes. Additionally, cloud computing safeguards the private data of multiple companies.

Additional highlights of the IT services market report include: