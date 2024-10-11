Intel debuts AI PC Intel Core Ultra desktop processors

Intel has launched the new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processor family that will scale AI PC capabilities to desktop platforms and usher in the first enthusiast desktop AI PCs.

Led by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the latest generation of enthusiast desktop processors includes five unlocked desktop processors equipped with up to 8 next-gen Performance-cores (P-cores), the fastest cores available for desktop PCs, and up to 16 next-gen Efficient-cores (E-cores) that altogether result in up to 14% more performance in multi-threaded workloads than the previous generation.

The new family are the first NPU-enabled desktop processors for enthusiasts and come with a built-in Xe GPU with state-of-the-art media support.

“The new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors deliver on our goals to significantly cut power usage while retaining outstanding gaming performance and delivering leadership compute,” says Robert Hallock, vice-president and GM of Intel’s AI and Technical Marketing, Client Computing Group.

“The result is a cooler and quieter user experience elevated by new AI gaming and creation capabilities enabled by the NPU, and leadership media performance that leverages our growing graphics portfolio.”

Thanks to the latest Intel core and efficiency innovations, Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop processors deliver a reduction in power usage with up to 58% lower package power in everyday applications, and up to 165W lower system power while gaming.

The new processor family combines improved efficiency with improved performance, also delivering up to 6% faster single-threaded and up to 14% faster multi-threaded performance over the previous generation.

With complete AI capabilities powered by the CPU, GPU and NPU, enthusiasts get the intelligent and powerful performance they need for content creation and gaming, all with a reduced energy footprint. By bringing the AI PC to enthusiasts for the first time, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors deliver up to 50% faster performance in AI-enabled creator applications against competing flagship processors.

The newly available NPU enables offloading of AI functions. Examples include freeing up discrete GPUs to increase gaming frame rates, significantly reducing power usage in AI workloads, and enabling accessibility use cases such as face- and gesture-tracking in games while minimizing performance impact.

With up to 36 platform TOPS, the new Intel Core Ultra 200S series processor is Intel’s first desktop processor ​for AI PCs​.

The Complete Enthusiast Solution: Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors offer excellent performance in AI and content creation, and power an immersive gaming experience, with up to 28% gaming performance uplift compared to competing flagship processors.

New Intel 800 Series Chipset: Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors' new Intel 800 Series chipset extends platform compatibility with up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports, empowering enthusiasts to take advantage of the latest connectivity, storage, and other technologies.

Overclocking Overhauled: Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors bring new overclocking functionality with fine-grain controls, with top turbo frequency

in 16.6 MHz steps for P-cores and E-cores. A new memory controller supports fast, new XMP and CUDIMM DDR5 memory up to 48GB per DIMM for up to 192GB in total, and the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility now includes one-click overclocking enhancements.

Leading Connectivity : Intel Core Ultra 200S processors come equipped with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, 4 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for 2 integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E​ and Bluetooth 5.3​. Intel Killer WiFi delivers supercharged wireless performance and enables seamless, immersive online gameplay through application priority auto-detection, bandwidth analysis and management, and smart AP selection and switching.

Multi-Engine Security: Intel Silicon Security Engine helps preserve data confidentiality and code integrity while maintaining high performance for demanding AI workloads.

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors will be available at retail online and in stores, and via OEM partner systems starting 24 October 2024.