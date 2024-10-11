Top teams to shine at HP Gaming Garage Hackathon

Gamers, game enthusiasts and developers, get ready to show off your skills at an exciting gaming event. HP and RGB Gaming have announced GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon designed for higher education students and 18+ game developers.

The hackathon challenges teams to design a game that celebrates South African Heritage, blending culture, storytelling, and creativity. The top 10 teams will have the opportunity to present their prototypes live at the really Awesome Gaming Expo (rAge) 2024 taking place from 29 November to 1 December at the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Jaco Sauer, co-founder at RGB Gaming, comments: “We are thrilled to bring the GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon to life, giving game development enthusiasts 18+ a fantastic platform to unleash their creativity and contribute to game development in a meaningful way. We can’t wait to see how these young minds incorporate elements of South African culture into their creations.”

Teams across the country were invited to showcase their ideas. The challenge? To create an innovative game that reflects Heritage Day, incorporating the rich culture and history of South Africa. Participating teams will receive guidance and resources from the HP Gaming Garage course to bring their ideas to life.

“HP is committed to walking the talk when it comes to empowering the next generation of talent. The GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon, launched on Heritage Day, gives South African university students a real-world platform to apply their skills and celebrate their rich heritage. By blending culture, creativity, and coding, students can showcase their potential and contribute to the gaming industry” says Mayank Dhingra, senior education business leader at HP.

The top 10 selected games will be showcased live at rAge, with the three winning teams announced on stage. Beyond the prizes, participants will have an incredible chance to present their games to a passionate audience and industry experts.

Michael James, senior project director of rAge, adds: “This addition to rAge 2024’s lineup elevates the event offering, giving both gamers and developers an amazing opportunity to shine. We’re excited to see the creativity this hackathon brings to our event and how it adds even more excitement to an already action-packed expo.”

The GameOn with HP Gaming Garage hackathon is not just about gaming; it’s about celebrating South Africa’s heritage in a modern, creative way and promoting unity through interactive storytelling.

Team registrations are open now until 20 October at https://hpgaming.rgbgaming.co.za