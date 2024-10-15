AMD looks to power the next generation of commercial PCs

AMD has launched its third generation commercial AI mobile processors designed specifically to transform business productivity with Copilot+ features including live captioning and language translation in conference calls, as well as advanced AI image generators.

The chip maker says the new Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors deliver industry-leading AI compute with up to three times the AI performance than the previous generation and offer uncompromising performance for everyday workloads. Enabled with AMD PRO Technologies, it says the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer world-class security and manageability features designed to streamline IT operations and ensure exceptional ROI for businesses.

Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors feature new AMD “Zen 5” architecture, delivering outstanding CPU performance, and are the world’s best line up of commercial processors for Copilot+ enterprise PCs. Laptops equipped with Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors are designed to tackle business’ toughest workloads, with the top-of-stack Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 375 offering up to 40% higher performance and up to 14% faster productivity performance compared to Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165U.

With the addition of XDNA 2 architecture powering the integrated NPU, AMD Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series processors offer a cutting-edge 50+ NPU TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of AI processing power, exceeding Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI PC requirements and delivering exceptional AI compute and productivity capabilities for the modern business. Built on a 4nm process and with innovative power management, the new processors deliver extended battery life ideal for sustained performance and productivity on the go.

“Enterprises are increasingly demanding more compute power and efficiency to drive their everyday tasks and most taxing workloads. We are excited to add the Ryzen AI PRO 300 Series – the most powerful AI processor built for business PCs – to our portfolio of mobile processors,” says Jack Huynh, senior vice-president and GM: Computing and Graphics Group at AMD. “Our third generation AI-enabled processors for business PCs deliver unprecedented AI processing capabilities with incredible battery life and seamless compatibility for the applications users depend on.”