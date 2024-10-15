Tantum IT gets connectivity boost with Eutelsat OneWeb

Tantum IT is an IT service provider specialising in remote IT management, cloud services, and secure data handling for various industries, particularly those situated in remote and high-demand environments. Reliable and robust internet connectivity is crucial for delivering these services.

To overcome its connectivity challenges, Tantum IT chose Paratus South Africa, an official distributer of Eutelsat OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services in South Africa, to provide the solution.

Before Paratus South Africa installed Eutelsat OneWeb, Tantum IT problems were causing sever business operational problems, particularly when its customers struggled with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) sessions, IPsec tunnels for accessing shared drives, and other business tools. Uploading high-resolution photos and performing tasks on shared drives were both slow and frustrating.

The LEO service that Paratus South Africa has now provided and installed has been a game-changer for Tantum IT’s business as it has enhanced the company’s operational efficiency and its clients’ satisfaction.

Integrating the Paratus South Africa Eutelsat OneWeb service into Tantum IT’s infrastructure was seamless. Paratus South Africa provided a DHCP range outside of existing network ranges, and the connection to Tantum IT’s Fortigate Firewall was straightforward. The Tantum IT in-house team handled the configuration, and Paratus South Africa’s proactive support ensured a smooth deployment, addressing any challenges efficiently.

The implementation of Paratus’s LEO solution resulted in significant improvements in connectivity, speed, and reliability. At Doornkop, users could access shared drives without issues, complete tasks quickly, and maintain stable VPN connections. Tests conducted confirmed other benefits of the LEO solution, including smooth operation of email servers, the Oracle Finance system, and successful video conferencing sessions. Users experienced no disconnections or slowdowns, and tasks like uploading photos and streaming content were completed efficiently.

Kallie Carlsen, MD of Paratus South Africa, comments: “For businesses and industries operating in remote areas, traditional connectivity solutions often fall short in providing the reliability and speed needed for daily operations. LEO satellite technology is uniquely positioned to overcome these challenges by delivering high-speed, low-latency internet access. At Paratus South Africa, we specialize in providing tailored satellite solutions that ensure our clients, like Tantum IT, can operate efficiently and without disruption, no matter where they are located. Our partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb allows us to offer a robust connectivity solution that meets the demands of even the most challenging environments.”

Tantum IT’s experience with Paratus South Africa has been highly positive. Installations were completed professionally and on schedule, with quick resolution of any issues. The exceptional support and service from Paratus South Africa have reinforced Tantum IT’s decision to continue the partnership.

Bossie Matthyser, resort manager at Doornkop, shares: “Since the installation of the LEO solution at Doornkop, latency has dropped from 1000ms to 100ms, and both upload and download speeds have improved dramatically. Saving 16 high-resolution photos to our shared folder now takes just 45 seconds instead of seven minutes per photo. Communication on Signal and WhatsApp has also improved significantly. I can’t fault the service and the solution that Paratus South Africa has given us – it’s shifted our business into another and higher gear.”