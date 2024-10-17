How technology is fighting crime in Gauteng

The ongoing public-private partnership between Vumacam, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG), and the City of Joburg (CoJ) continues to yield impressive results in crime prevention across Gauteng.

Through Vumacam’s cutting-edge camera network and coordinated efforts with law enforcement, the partnership has played a pivotal role in identifying, intercepting, and apprehending criminals across the region.

Over the last few weeks, the collaboration between Vumacam, GPG, and the CoJ has led to significant criminal arrests, vehicle impoundments, and crime deterrence – highlighting the critical role of advanced technology in modern policing.

Some of the most notable apprehensions in September and October include:

Armed robbery and murder arrest (3 October): A silver VW Polo, linked to an armed robbery and murder in Boksburg, was intercepted by Fox Security and SAPS resulting in the successful arrest of the suspects​.

(3 October): A silver VW Polo, linked to an armed robbery and murder in Boksburg, was intercepted by Fox Security and SAPS resulting in the successful arrest of the suspects​. Hit-and-run interceptions (September and October): Several hit-and-run incidents were addressed including a white Ford Bantam intercepted in Yeoville and leading to further investigation​.

(September and October): Several hit-and-run incidents were addressed including a white Ford Bantam intercepted in Yeoville and leading to further investigation​. Theft and vehicle impoundment (5 October): A silver Kia sedan linked to theft was intercepted in Lenasia South. The suspect was detained and the vehicle impounded​.

(5 October): A silver Kia sedan linked to theft was intercepted in Lenasia South. The suspect was detained and the vehicle impounded​. House robbery arrest (10 September): Three suspects involved in a house robbery in Roodepoort were apprehended by SAPS aided by Vumacam’s LPR network. The suspects were positively identified by the victim.

(10 September): Three suspects involved in a house robbery in Roodepoort were apprehended by SAPS aided by Vumacam’s LPR network. The suspects were positively identified by the victim. Vehicle theft apprehensions: Throughout September, multiple vehicles such as a stolen Suzuki sedan and other vehicles used in criminal activities were tracked and intercepted​.

In one of the most significant successes recently, Vumacam’s SafeCity network enabled the recovery of a stolen vehicle in little over two hours. A vehicle stolen from Parkhurst was identified using license plate recognition (LPR) technology, leading to its recovery in Soweto and the apprehension of the suspect. At 16h00, the vehicle was stolen in Parkhurst; at 16H26, Vumacam’s LPR system identified the stolen vehicle; and at 18h21, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Soweto.

With over 6 500 public space cameras generating over 55 000 daily alerts, the SafeCity network ensures swift identification of suspicious vehicles – preventing further crime and securing communities. From January to September 2024, Vumacam’s system has facilitated just over 1 500 arrests, further demonstrating the impact of this partnership.

“It is incredibly encouraging to see the consistent, month-on-month progress we are making in reducing crime through these partnerships,” says, Michael Varney, chief commercial officer of Vumacam. “The impact of crime on the province cannot be overstated – it affects lives, livelihoods, and the sense of safety in our communities. By leveraging AI and advanced surveillance technology we are not only saving lives, but also protecting the things we work so hard for every day.”