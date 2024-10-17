Nvidia and Lenovo boost productivity

The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with Nvidia, a full-stack platform for building and deploying AI capabilities across the enterprise that drive speed, innovation and productivity was launched yesterday (15 October) at Lenovo Tech World 2024.

“We would like to achieve essentially superhuman productivity,” says Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. “And these AI agents are helping employees across industries to be more efficient and productive.”

Huang and Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang also unveiled a new high-performance AI server featuring Lenovo’s Neptune liquid-cooling technology and Nvidia Blackwell, marking a leap forward in sustainability and energy efficiency for AI systems.

“This is going to be the largest of industrial revolutions we’ve ever seen,” Huang notes, highlighting the profound impact AI is having on industries worldwide. “And we’re seeing, in the last 12 months or so, just an extraordinary awakening in every single industry, every single company, every single country.”

The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with Nvidia is built on Lenovo’s services and infrastructure capabilities with Nvidia AI software and accelerated computing. It enables organizations to create agentic AI and physical AI that transform data into actionable business outcomes more efficiently.

“Our strategy is to combine modularisation with customization so that we can respond quickly to customer needs while tailoring our solutions for them,” Yang says.

As part of the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage, Lenovo has introduced Lenovo AI Fast Start, a service designed to help organisations rapidly build generative AI (GenAI) solutions.

Leveraging the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, which includes Nvidia NIM microservices and Nvidia NeMo for building AI agents, Lenovo AI Fast Start enables customers to prove the business value of AI use cases across personal, enterprise, and public AI platforms within weeks.

By giving organisations access to AI assets, experts, and partners, the service helps tailor solutions to meet the needs of each business, speeding up deployment at scale.

The platform also includes the Lenovo AI Service Library and uses Nvidia AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM, Nvidia NeMo and Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints for agentic AI, as well as support for Nvidia Omniverse for physical AI.

The AI Service Library offers a collection of preconfigured AI solutions that can be customised for different needs.

Yang and Huang emphasise the critical need for energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

“Speed is sustainability. Speed is performance. Speed is energy efficiency,” Huang says, stressing how performance improvements directly contribute to reducing energy consumption and increasing efficiency.

“Lenovo’s 6th Generation Neptune Liquid Cooling solution supports AI computing and high-performance computing while delivering better energy efficiency,” Yang adds.

By reducing data center power consumption by up to 40%, Neptune allows businesses to efficiently run accelerated AI workloads while lowering operational costs and environmental impact.

The CEOs also revealed the ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune server, featuring Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell.

This 100% liquid-cooled system requires no fans or specialised data center air conditioning. It fits into a standard rack and runs on standard power.