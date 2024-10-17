Western Digital adds nearline HDDs

Western Digital is shipping what it says is the world’s highest capacity UltraSMR HDD, up to 32TB leveraging energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) recording technology for hyperscalers, CSPs and enterprises.

It is also shipping the highest-capacity ePMR CMR HDD with up to 26TB for enterprise and channel customers, with commercially available 11-disk design.

As AI systems become more sophisticated, they process and generate vast amounts of data that must be stored efficiently. HDDs play a crucial role in this ecosystem, handling both the input side, where data is gathered, ingested and stored, and the output side, where AI content is generated and preserved.

Western Digital’s newest 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR drives utilise multiple technological innovations to enable data centers to maximise their storage efficiency.

In addition to ePMR, OptiNAND, ArmorCache and a triple-stage actuator (TSA), the drives feature the world’s first commercially available 11-disk platform along with other design enhancements.