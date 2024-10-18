Applications open for the Orange Corners Designs programme 2025

Young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg are invited to elevate their businesses with the launch of the Orange Corners Designs (OCD) programme 2025. The programme, which focuses on empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions is now accepting applications for its 2025 cohort of 20 participants.

Managed by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the Orange Corners Designs programme helps visionary entrepreneurs scale and make a lasting positive impact. Since its launch this year, the programme has supported 40 businesses in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The 12-month intensive programme will provide 20 selected entrepreneurs with workshops, masterclasses, and one-on-one mentoring to help refine their products, strengthen business systems, and address critical market needs.

Selected businesses may also qualify for funding opportunities, such as prototyping grants and business loans of up to R1-million from the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF), which is also managed by the CDI, to support their innovation and scaling efforts.

The programme targets innovative businesses in the following sectors:

Circular/Green economy (clean/renewable energy, waste management, recycling, upcycling etc)

Digital innovation (fintech, healthcare, retail, education etc)

Agriculture (horticulture, aquaculture, agro-processing, food and beverage manufacturing etc)

Creative Industries (product design, manufacturing, culinary arts, gaming, interactive media etc)

Khanya Mpuang, programme manager for OCD, comments: “The Orange Corners Designs Programme provides not only practical support but a platform for entrepreneurs to reimagine their impact on society. We’re helping innovators and businesses grow, create jobs, and to contribute to sustainable community development and environmental sustainability.”

Eligible entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 and women entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be an existing business with demonstrable history and traction and/or need to provide credible market research that shows viability if proposing a new product or innovation.

The application deadline is 31 October 2024. To apply, visit www.thecdi.org.za/ocd2025.