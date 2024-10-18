Green electrons raised from private wind energy project

The South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) has celebrated a milestone in South Africa’s renewable energy journey. Alongside its members – Reatile, AIIM, ACED, Sasol, and Rand Merchant Bank – it has witnessed the successful delivery of wind electrons from the first private wind energy project, Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm.

As South Africa’s first private wind project to evacuate green electrons, the Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm gives emphasis to the critical role that wind energy has in shaping the future of electricity supply and energy distribution.

“Congratulations are in order to all parties, as this project is a symbol of our envisaged energy future in a reformed market and demonstrates the wind sector’s ability to assist high-emitting industries in integrating sustainable practices through renewable energy in South Africa,” says Niveshen Govender, CEO of SAWEA.

Speaking at the recent Windaba Conference, NTCSA chairperson Priscillah Mabelane emphasised the need for an expanded transmission network to accommodate 53 000 MW of new power sources over the next decade.

She highlighted the urgency of collaboration with the private sector to overcome infrastructure hurdles and accelerate grid connections. The role of grid infrastructure in enabling faster deployment of wind energy cannot be overstated.

The Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm highlights the potential for interprovincial wheeling in the country. SAWEA anticipates that the proposed wheeling framework by NERSA will help accelerate the deployment of wind energy projects across the country.

“The Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm, completed in just 18 months, is one of the fastest-constructed wind energy projects in South Africa. This achievement highlights how quickly wind energy infrastructure can be constructed when supported by clear regulations, grid availability and private sector readiness,” says Govender.