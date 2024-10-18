Mining industry embraces sustainability strategies

Mining companies are increasingly adopting sustainable strategies such as low-carbon smelting and advanced recycling programmes to reduce their environmental impact and boost efficiency – and these innovations optimise resource use and lower operational costs by enhancing metal recovery and minimising waste.

Despite challenges like high initial investments, ongoing technological advancements are steering the sector toward more sustainable mining practices, according to GlobalData.

Likith Togita, senior analyst of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “The transition to sustainable mining practices is enhancing operational effectiveness. Advanced smelting technologies enhance metal recovery and produce higher purity materials allowing mining companies to maximise the value of their ore while minimising waste. Meanwhile, recycling programmes facilitate the recovery of metals from previously discarded materials, creating a more sustainable approach to resource management in the industry.”

GlobalData’s FutureTech Series report – Digging deeper into sustainability: key disruptive forces in mining Vol.4 – highlights the latest developments, deals, and real-world innovations for low carbon footprint mines and the circular economy in the mining industry.

Pennsylvania-based mining company Alcoa announced plans in February 2024 to supply Nexans, a Paris-based company in the cable and optical fibre industry, with low-carbon aluminum rod produced using ELYSIS technology, which eliminates all direct GHG emissions from smelting and emits oxygen as a byproduct.

Sumitomo Metal Mining announced plans in April 2024 to establish recycling facilities at the Toyo Smelter & Refinery in Saijo City and the Niihama Nickel Refinery in Niihama City, Japan, to recover copper, nickel, cobalt, and lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and other materials.

Rio Tinto unveiled a $1,1-billion investment plan in June 2023 to expand its AP60 aluminum smelter at Complexe Jonquière, Canada which features low-carbon technology.

“Advancements in smelting technologies reduce energy consumption and operational costs, while recycling initiatives reduce waste and decrease dependence on primary resource extraction, contributing to a more sustainable industry,” says Togita. “Challenges like high initial investments and the need for skilled labour exist, but the ongoing innovations promise to enhance accessibility and drive the sector toward greater sustainability.”