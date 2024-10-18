Shocking stats on unsupervised device sharing

In the current security climate and with the complexities of a hybrid workforce, IT decision-makers still have a huge challenge when it comes to fully securing the workplace – and a new Cisco study has revealed some startling facts.

Cisco research reveals that among parents who share their devices used for work with children, 31% allow unsupervised access with full knowledge of passcodes. Even among those without access to passcodes, 49% remain unsupervised.

“Allowing unauthorised people, including children, to access confidential data can lead to serious data breaches,” says Ameera Cassoojee, cybersecurity specialist at Cisco. “For example, children might accidentally submit, change, or delete important information through an open browser or email. It’s common for families to share devices, but IT leaders can prevent problems by setting up good security measures, automatically logging out inactive sessions and understanding the needs of users.”

With 85% of working parents admitting to sharing a personal device used for work with a child in the past six months, IT teams need to factor in more than just standard security risks. They need to consider more broadly the issues that arise in chaotic real-world environments – and how substituting security for convenience continues to be a threat.

Among those sharing devices with children, the survey further shows low usage of effective security. Only 31% use multi-factor authentication for important work tasks, while 64% simply rely on “strong” passwords.

In a time where over two-thirds of connected household devices are shared among family members (75% vs 65% two years ago), it’s time to sharpen up on best practice and monitor activity across devices – managed or unmanaged, fixed or mobile – to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Cassoojee shares five tips to mitigate security risks of device sharing: