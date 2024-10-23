Datatec celebrates 30 years on the JSE

Datatec is celebrating its 30th anniversary of being listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) which its CEO, Jens Montanana, says is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s growth, innovation, and resilience.

Since its listing in 1994, Datatec has grown from a South African IT start-up into a multinational organisation with a presence in over 50 countries across six continents, and with over 11 000 employees focusing on delivering advanced technology, ICT solutions and services.

“Celebrating 30 years on the JSE is a testament to Datatec’s adaptability, innovation, and dedication to delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders,” says Montanana. “Our journey has been defined by bold decisions, strategic corporate dealmaking, and a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our global customer base. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved, grateful for all the partners and employees who have supported us along the way and excited about the future as we continue to drive digital transformation in the ICT sector.”

Over the last three decades, Datatec has not only expanded its global footprint, but also established itself as a leader in networking, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, with a transition to software and services. The company has adapted to the constant advancements within the computer industry driving the need for ever-increasing connectivity.

Datatec’s success on the JSE over the last 30 years is also a reflection of the confidence and support of its investors, partners, and customers. As a global company with strong South African roots, Datatec remains committed to fostering technological advancement and sustainable growth across its markets.

“Datatec stands as a testament to the power of resilience, excellence, and innovation,” says Tebalo Tsoaeli, CIO at the JSE. “As the largest stock exchange in Africa, technology and innovation are fundamental to our strategy and values at the JSE. As such, recognising Datatec’s pivotal role in the ICT industry, we take pride in having supported their growth journey.”