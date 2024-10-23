Google, ALX host hardware hackathon

Google has partnered with ALX South Africa to kick-off the sub-continent’s first Hardware Hackathon on 1 November at ALX’s hub in Braamfontein.

Looking to foster innovation in the hardware and networking industry, the initiative is part of Google’s broader outreach program that started in 2023 and aligns with the company’s global strategy to deepen its ties with education institutions like ALX. The partnership will see ALX, known for its commitment to nurturing tech talent across the continent, working with Google to provide upskilling opportunities and introduce graduates to the rapidly evolving tech industry.

The collaboration aims to identify and develop the next wave of data centre technicians through hands-on training and exposure to real-world tech environments and will offer learners the opportunity to gain insight into Google’s data centre operations while learning essential skills in hardware, operating systems, and networking.

“Our partnership with ALX reflects Google’s commitment to empowering African youth through technology and education,” says Elliot Mokoena, data centre IT infrastructure manager at Google. “South Africa has a wealth of untapped tech talent and we want to ensure young people are exposed to world-class education and a myriad of career opportunities.”

Divesh Sooka, GM of ALX South Africa, adds: “ALX is proud to be at the forefront of developing the next generation of African tech professionals and leaders. Strategic partnerships like this allow us to enable young leaders to enter the global workforce and make an impact on tech innovation across Africa and beyond.”

The event, previously held in countries like Australia, Japan, and France will bring 20 selected learners from ALX’s talent pool for a problem-solving experience at the Braamfontein Hub.

During the hackathon, participants will be tasked with solving complex server hardware, Linux, and networking-related challenges. The goal is to simulate real-world scenarios that data centre technicians face and to give students a taste of what working at a Google data centre entails.

Participants will also compete for exciting prizes, while the event serves as a pipeline for Google to identify potential candidates for future employment.

“The Hardware Hackathon is designed to challenge students while giving them a first-hand experience of the dynamic and fast-paced world of data centres,” says Mokoena. “This event is not only about technical skill development – it’s also about community building and inspiring a more diverse, inclusive tech industry.”