Government departments owe SABC R30m

Government departments have been flouting the law by failing to pay their television licenses – with their outstanding bills topping R30-million.

Solly Malatsi, deputy minister of communications and digital technologies, is taking up the fight to get the public sector to adopt a culture of payment for public services.

“I have written to the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business, to request urgent intervention in addressing the issue of unpaid TV license fees by several government departments,” according to Malatsi.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) relies on the collection of TV license fees as one of its key revenue streams to fund its operations. Yet, collectively, national, provincial governments and municipalities owe the SABC over R30-million in outstanding TV license fees.

“Government, as a leader in our society, must set the high standard for compliance with legal and financial responsibilities. By ensuring that all government departments pay the TV licenses in full and on time will help support the public broadcaster’s financial health.”

The culture of non-payment of public services such as TV licenses is unacceptable, Malatsi adds.

“While the need for a new, credible and effective funding model for the SABC is being prioritised, it remains imperative that all stakeholders, including government departments must pay for services they use.

“This will assist in the transition towards a more sustainable financial model for the SABC, which is critical for the broadcaster to deliver on its core mandate of providing independent, and quality public broadcasting services to all South Africans.”

He remains hopeful that the outstanding debt will be collected.