Practical advice on scaling AI in your organisation

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform industries across the globe, organisations are grappling with the ways in which to effectively scale and integrate this transformative technology into their day-to-day operations.

The potential benefits of AI are vast – from boosting productivity and efficiencies to enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation. However, the path to successful AI adoption is not without its challenges.

One of the foremost topics at this year’s SingularityU South Africa Summit, in collaboration with Old Mutual, was about how AI will impact the future of work and the best ways in which organisations should use it.

The panel on “Scaling AI in the Workplace” was moderated by Nastassia Arendse and included Professor Brian Armstrong, independent non-executive director at Old Mutual; Dr Quentin Williams, director, AI and Data at Deloitte Analytics; and Dhesen Ramsamy, chief technology and data officer at Old Mutual.

To overcome this resistance to change, it’s important to address fears and misconceptions about AI head-on as there is a lot of uncertainty around its potential impact on jobs.

“There is a lot of fear, which is one of the biggest inhibitors of change and adoption,” says Prof Armstrong. “The fear is overstated. We need to move the conversation to recognising that there will be task disruption and task destruction. Tasks we had to do will change, but our jobs are more than a collection of tasks.

“Jobs where the majority of tasks are automated will be severely impacted,” he adds. “But in many jobs, computers and AI will help us to complete those tasks better. These jobs will evolve, but they won’t be lost.”

Organisations need to be proactive in communicating the benefits of AI and how it can augment and enhance human capabilities, rather than replace them.

However, the availability of skilled talent remains a significant obstacle – particularly in emerging markets like South Africa. The skills gap, especially in STEM fields, remains a major challenge in the country.

The panellists suggested that organisations look beyond merely hiring new talent and focus on developing their existing workforce. They encouraged organisations to get creative, invest heavily in upskilling programmes, and leverage external partners, speakers, and consultants to supplement their in-house capabilities.

Linking universities and research institutions with industries is key to ensure that the skills being produced align with the evolving needs of the job market.

Despite these challenges, the experts agreed that when implemented correctly, AI can drive significant value across the organisation – from ideation and strategy to improving customer experiences and boosting operational efficiencies. The opportunities are endless.

The key is to start small, learn from your mistakes, understand the technology culture of your organisation and scale gradually.

As AI continues to reshape the workplace, organisations that can navigate these complexities will unlock the full potential of this transformative technology to thrive in the years to come.

“You have to understand the people aspect and how the technology will impact your workforce,” says Dr Williams. “Adoption isn’t just an executive decision – it requires buy-in and ownership from employees at all levels.”