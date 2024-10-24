Wibmo, EFT Corporation strengthen payment security

Wibmo, a PayU company, and EFT Corporation have formed a strategic partnership to introduce security technology for digital payments in South Africa.

The partnership will bring the Wibmo Areion 3DS Server (3DSS), designed to enhance online transaction security and improve payment efficiency, to the local market.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Strengthening online security – The Wibmo Areion 3DS Server (3DSS) will provide robust security features, ensuring safer online transactions for consumers and businesses alike. This includes advanced authentication protocols and a lightweight Directory Server to route authentication requests to the appropriate Access Control Server (ACS).

Improving payment efficiency – By leveraging smart routing and advanced authentication protocols, the solution aims to streamline payment processes, reducing friction and enhancing user experience. The 3DS Server supports both browser and SDK-based frictionless and challenge authentication, ensuring seamless integration with merchants and payment service providers.

Impact on the South African market – This collaboration is set to uplift the payment landscape in South Africa, offering state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the market. The Wibmo Areion 3DS Server is designed to be highly reliable, scalable, and future-proof, ensuring it meets current demands and adapts to future needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with EFT Corporation to bring the Wibmo Areion 3DS Server to South Africa,” says Ashley Mathura, director of sales at Wibmo. “This partnership marks a significant step towards revolutionising digital payments in the region. By combining our advanced technology with EFT Corporation’s deep understanding of the local market, we are poised to deliver unparalleled security and efficiency in online transactions. Our goal is to create a safer, more seamless payment experience for all users.”

Darryn Van Rooyen, vice-president of acquiring business at EFT Corporation, adds: “Our partnership with Wibmo reflects our continued focus on innovation in the fintech sector. The Wibmo Areion 3DS Server will not only enhance the security of digital payments, but it will also streamline payment processes, improving the overall experience for consumers and businesses. We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the payment ecosystem in South Africa. Together, we are setting new standards for what is possible in the fintech industry.”