Black Friday a shot in the arm for local economy

Black Friday sales are forecast to generate an additional R88-billion in November for South Africa’s wholesale, retail, and fuel sectors, according to research from fintech Capital Connect.

The study shows that retailers in South Africa will generate R22-billion in additional direct revenues due to Black Friday sales this year, as well as generate R28-billion in indirect economic impact. In this same period, the wholesale sector will gain additional sales of R32,1-billion, while an additional R6,2-billion in fuel sales will be generated.

The study finds that consumer interest in Black Friday looks to be higher in 2024 than any of the past three years.

This boost is expected to help drive total retail sales for November 2024 to approximately R136-billion – up 17,3% in nominal terms from the R116,1-billion recorded in November 2023. Total retail sales during 2024 are forecast to be R1,45-trillion, which is a 5,7% improvement in nominal terms on total retail sales of R1,37-trillion during 2023.

“The positive outlook for Black Friday 2024 indicates that the tide is turning for South African retailers after a long period of economic and retail stagnation,” says Steven Heilbron, CEO of Capital Connect. “Among the factors that have helped to improve the economic outlook include vastly reduced load shedding, the introduction of the two-pot retirement system, an interest rate cut, and lower inflation. Innovative retailers with the right product mix and promotions will benefit from the resulting rise in consumer confidence.”

Black Friday impact by retail subsector

Black Friday sales are a welcome boost for retailers after a challenging year, with the formal retail sector expected to show real growth of only 1,4% for the whole of 2024. The analysis projects that additional sales for retail subsectors (direct impact) during Black Friday 2024 will be as follows:

General dealers: R10,5-billion.

Textiles, clothing, and footwear retailers: R5,6-billion.

Household furniture, appliances, and equipment retailers: R1,8-billion.

Hardware, paint, and glass stores: R1,5-billion.

Food, beverages, and tobacco in specialised stores: R278-million.

Pharmaceutical and medical goods stores: No significant gains.

All other retailers: R2,4-billion (Those that do not fall into any one strict sub-category, ie. Second-hand stores).

Total Black Friday direct retail gains will amount to R22,08-billion, with most gains coming from consumers buying necessities rather than luxuries. Two major beneficiaries of Black Friday will be the wholesale sector as a major supplier to retailers, as well as fuel sales due to the heightened level of deliveries of goods to retailers and consumers.

The Black Friday period increasingly sets the tone for the all-important month of December, with the lines blurring between November promotions and the festive season. The data shows that total retail sales are forecasted to be 19% higher in November and 48% higher in December than they were, on average, for the first 10 months of the year.

“The last two months of the year are an opportunity for agile, forward-thinking retailers to grow by outsmarting their competitors,” says Heilbron. “They need to move fast to seize opportunities, with a particularly tight focus on getting in the right stock at the right price to offer promotions that increase foot traffic and basket size.”

Seizing the Black Friday opportunity

According to Heilbron, there are some ways retailers can excel during this vital promotional period: