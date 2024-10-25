Equinix adds to mushrooming SA data centres

Nasdaq-listed digital infrastructure company, Equinix, has opened its first international business exchange (IBX) data centre in Johannesburg, South Africa – JN1 – which it says is a key facility within its global network.

Equinix says that the JN1 site is in a key economic centre and a rapidly growing interconnection point on the African continent. Already a strategically important connectivity hub for digital networks, South Africa boasts a significant network of submarine cables across its expansive coastline.

Strong financial services, industrial and professional services sectors have resulted in local and international firms using the city as a hub for regional operations – and the city attracts a large number of foreign and local investments making it the ideal location for Equinix’s first data centre in the country.

The new facility provides over 20 000 square feet of co-location space in its initial phase, with plans for expansion to more than 100 000 square feet at full build out. The site boasts significant power capacity making it suitable for high-density deployments with the capability to implement liquid cooling to support those deployments.JN1 has 700 cabinets​ in its initial phase, with plans for 3 475 cabinets when fully built out.

“Our brand new JN1 data centre in Johannesburg serves as a powerful platform for people and businesses to connect, innovate, and flourish not only in South Africa, but also beyond,” says Sandile Dube, MD for South Africa at Equinix. “The new site presents a truly unique opportunity for South Africans as it places us firmly on the map and will be a key interconnection hub on the continent to some of the fastest growing countries and businesses in the world.”

New deployments of some of South Africa’s most well-established businesses including Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Intelys Technology Group, Seacom, and WorkOnline Communications, as well as the INX-ZA’s Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) have already been established.