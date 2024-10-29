Google increases investment in African AI skills

Google has announced it will provide $5,8-million in Google.org funding to support foundational AI and cybersecurity training this year across Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

According to Google president: EMEA Matt Brittin, the funding will support organisations providing foundational AI skills to workers, equipping them for the digital economy; educate teenagers about AI and its safe and ethical use, empowering future generations; equip non-profit leaders with AI knowledge to enhance their impact and drive social change; and support the public sector to develop and utilize AI solutions.

The funding recipients include:

Data Scientists Network Foundation will be provided with a $1,5-million grant to create a program that trains unemployed and at risk Nigerians in foundational digital and tech training, with the long term goal of building advanced skills in data and AI;

Nelson Mandela University and other universities will participate in the Google.org Cybersecurity Seminars program, which includes $500 000 in grant support alongside course content and extensive training. The goal is to help 200 students learn hands-on cybersecurity skills while also supporting the digital defenses of 250 local organisations.

Raspberry Pi Foundation, which will provide $300 000 to the Young Scientists Kenya and Data Scientists Network Foundation to roll out AI literacy education for Kenyan and Nigerian youth.

“AI could contribute $30-billion to the economy of sub-Saharan Africa,” says Britten. “Butm for this to be a meaningful change, everyone needs to be included. The $5,8-million announced today will help bring people, businesses and nonprofits along to take part in harnessing technology for good.”

Jen Carter, head of tech and volunteering at Google.org, adds: “We’ve seen how AI can help social impact organisations accelerate and scale their work. The $5,8-million funding announced today will help organisations to create AI tools that will benefit not only communities across Africa, but across the globe.”

Google.org also provided funding to help organisations supporting local businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

Through the Google AI Impact Challenge, Google.org funded the AirQo project – which uses AI to measure and tackle air pollution across Africa. Meanwhile Google.org is supporting Jacaranda Health, through a $1,4-million grant and fellowship, to advance PROMPTS – its AI-enabled support tool which provides personalised SMS advice to new and expecting mothers across Kenya.

The new funding builds on the $2-million of Google.org support for organizations helping Africans develop digital skills from Google’s economic opportunity initiative. In addition, Grow with Google, which is separate from Google.org, trained over 6,5-million people across Africa in 2023 alone in digital skills to help them build their career or business.

In addition, there are nearly 716 000 professional developers across Africa, and Google’s own study showed that half of them have been part of a Google program.