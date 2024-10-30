Poor security awareness drives risk up

Fortinet has released its annual 2024 Security Awareness and Training Global Research Report which highlights the crucial role a cyber-aware workforce plays in managing and mitigating organisational risk.

“As threat actors harness new technologies like AI to augment the sophistication of their attacks, it’s increasingly crucial that employees serve as a robust first line of defence,” says John Maddison, chief marketing officer at Fortinet. “Fortinet’s new research underscores the importance of creating a culture of cybersecurity and the need to deploy organisation-wide security awareness and training.”

Key findings from the global report include:

As malicious actors use AI to increase the volume and velocity of their attacks, leaders believe these threats will be harder for their employees to spot. More than 60% of respondents expect more employees to fall victim to attacks in which cybercriminals use AI. However, the good news is that most respondents (80%) also say enterprise-wide knowledge of AI-augmented attacks has made their organisations more open to implementing security awareness and training.

Employees can be an organisation’s first line of defence, but leaders are increasingly worried that their employees lack security awareness. Nearly 70% of those surveyed believe their employees lack critical cybersecurity knowledge – up from 56% in 2023.

Leaders recognise the importance of security awareness training, but believe specific attributes make some training programmes more effective than others. Three-quarters of leaders say they plan their security awareness campaigns, delivering content monthly (34%) or quarterly (47%). Executives also point to high-quality content playing a leading role in the success or failure of the programme.

The latest threats that employees must battle

One prominent way cybercriminals use AI is to make phishing schemes more believable and harder to detect. Because phishing targets individual users directly, organisations are heavily focused on teaching employees how to recognise and avoid falling victim to these attacks.

End users remain attractive targets. More than 80% of organisations faced attacks last year such as malware, phishing, and password attacks that directly targeted individuals.

As attacks evolve, security awareness and training will only become more vital. Nearly all (96%) of those surveyed say their leadership team supports employee security awareness training.

Nearly all respondents (98%) say phishing prevention is a component of their training programmes and plans. Other top training priorities include data security (48%) and privacy (41%).

Employees can serve as a strong first line of defence against attacks

While security and IT teams are crucial to safeguarding organisations against cyberthreats, an enterprise’s employees also play an important role in preventing breaches:

Employees are open to cybersecurity awareness and training opportunities. Most leaders (86%) say their employees positively view security awareness and training.

Organisations see positive results when they implement security and awareness training programmes. An overwhelming majority of leaders (89%) say their organisation saw at least some improvement in its security posture after security awareness and training were implemented. Not a single respondent claimed to see no improvement.

Cyber awareness training Is vital, but not all programmes are created equal

Most organisations are motivated to introduce security awareness and training based on their experience of being breached or knowledge of threats in their industry or sector.

Almost all decision-makers (96%) say their leadership team supports implementing training to raise employees’ cybersecurity awareness.

According to this year’s survey, 97% of leaders think increased employee awareness would strengthen the organisation’s cybersecurity posture. Yet respondents also agree that there are key attributes of training programmes that are important for effectiveness.